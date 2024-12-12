Wow, Hailey Bieber Just Reacted To Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Engagement
Everyone knows Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez haven't had the friendliest of pasts — but it seems like these two (almost) married ladies are officially ready to put any feuds to bed. After Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco on Instagram, Hailey decided to show support for the Golden Globe-nominated star in one small way. Here's what she did!
See how Hailey Bieber reacted to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement news!
It's clear everyone is ready to celebrate Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement today. With over 17 million likes (and counting) on her Instagram announcement, celebrities like Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Cami Mendes, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, and more have all show their love with a double tap on IG — but one like in particular stood out: Hailey Bieber.
These two have been allegedly feuding for years, likely stemming from their romantic entanglements with Justin Bieber before he officially ended his relationship with Selena and ultimately ended up marrying Hailey. Rumors swirled about this beef for years, with vague (and sometimes pretty pointed) posts on social media only fueling the fire as the stars seemingly swapped jabs back-and-forth.
But now, these two women are taking the high road, proving that the beef is more than squashed. While it's unlikely that these two are gonna go out on BFF dates anytime soon, this 'like' is a great step towards moving forward and supporting one another along the way! And hey, maybe one day they'll look back on all the drama and laugh.
Whatever happens from here, we just love to see women supporting women — and especially love seeing them not fighting over men!
