Your single era is about to get more interesting because I just found the best books to read while you're deciding what you want to focus on. You could be in the middle of planning your own guide to a whimsical relationship that rivals George and Amal Clooney, or you could be focused on upcoming last-minute getaways before pumpkin spice season starts.
One of the things I learned in my 20s is that I should've taken more advantage of being single, but I'm not worried! I'll just live vicariously through you and some of the adventures the main characters in these laugh-out-loud reads go on.
The Single Girl's To-Do List by Lindsey Kelk
Rachel Summers has a to-do list for everything in her life because it serves as a guide. A manifesto if you will. But, her plans don't foresee the terrible breakup that happens.
Refusing to let her wallow in sadness, Rachel's best friends — Emelie and Matthew — make a new list for her. They've dubbed it "The Single Girl's To-Do List."
It's the kind of list that would make anyone roll their eyes, but Rachel's in for adventures that'll turn her life upside down. From the an old flame to the worst guy she could possible take serious, Rachel's to-do list will push her into new territory that may lead her to true love.
Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
Margo Millet's never really had huge dreams of her own because how can you can when you're the daughter of a Hooters waitress and ex-pro wrestler? Feeling like the odds are stacked against her, she goes to a community college and lands into an affair with one of her professors. She's not even sure if she really likes him, but he's there.
Though short-lived, their affair results in an unexpected pregnancy that everyone wants her to get rid of. When she doesn't, it seems like the people who claim to care about her turn their backs on her when she needs them the most.
Determined to take care of her baby, she swallows her pride and creates an OnlyFans to see if she's able to rake in extra cash. What she doesn't expect is to become popular on the platform. She doesn't have long to exhale though because with more money comes more troubles.
The Wedding People by Alison Espach
Phoebe Stone had plans to be in Newport, Rhode Island with her husband, but she arrives there without him. She's the picture perfect definition of all dressed up with nowhere to go except she's mistaken for a wedding guest.
All she wanted to do was check this one thing off her bucket list, but now she's finding that her plans look different. So, Phoebe decides to take advantage of the assumption she's there for a wedding. She gets closer to the esteemed bride and they begin trading secrets.
It'll be interesting once everyone realizes who Phoebe actually is.
The Good Ones Are Taken by Taj McCoy
Maggie thinks the answer to an awful breakup is finding Prince Charming, but she seems to be running into everyone except him. It doesn't help that she's the maid of honor at her best friends individual weddings. They're all but demanding her to find a prospective date that's worthy enough to be on her arms.
Just as she's about to give up, she runs into a charming and sex doctor who could be just what she's looking for. At the same time, her best friend Garrett is eagerly calling out the worst things he sees in potential dates. Fed up with his negativity, Maggie confronts him and Garrett's confession leaves her questioning who she thinks she's supposed to be seen with vs. what's actually good for her heart.
All the Single Ladies by Dorothea Benton Frank
Lisa St. Clair has been through a lot in life. She raised her daughter Marianne by herself, but lost her to when her ex had the grand idea to move to Colorado. If you would've told Lisa she and and her daughter wouldn't be speaking, she probably would've laughed.
Things take a turn for the worse when one of Lisa's close patiences dies so she depends on the love and support of her patient's best friends, Carrie and Suzanne. The three women begin bonding over love, money, and aging.
Ironically, Lisa, Carrie, and Suzanne are dealing with their own annoyances. From a meddling mom to rambunctious step kids, they're doing the best they can.
The one thing that keeps them going is wondering if Kathy was satisfied with her life being dying. It's through these speculations that Lisa, Carrie, and Suzanne begin to make strides in their life that truly feel like living.
In Five Years by Rebecca Serle
What would you do if you could see five years into the future? Would you choose to be single or would you spend time getting to know yourself in different romantic situations? It's something Dannie Kohan is forced to answer when her life changes overnight.
She thinks she has everything planned out unlike her bestie Bella. Her rules are simple: plan everything so she won't be surprised by life. The problem is that life is the one thing we can't always control.
Dannie learns this the hard way when she goes to sleep one night and wakes up to find herself in a relationship with someone completely different than her boyfriend. She only spends one hour in the future, but she finds herself curious about it.
She wakes back up in her true timeline, but that one hour has changed everything for her.
The Burnoutby Sophie Kinsella
Sasha is dealing with a bad case of burnout that's left her feeling unmotivated to do anything. She's over work, cooking, and isn't even interested in sex.
Armed with a plan to reset her internal 'joy' meter, Sasha travels to one of her favorite childhood places. She's sure it's where she needs to be until she arrives to find that it looks nothing like she remembered.
The only other person at the beach resort is a guy who seems like he has a chip on his shoulder. He's apparently dealing with burnout too and they're initially irritated with each other's differences. Things start changing when Sasha and Finn received messages that pull them into conversation with each other.
Can two single and burned out people rediscover their love for life again? Better yet, will that love extend to each other?
Let's Pretend This Will Work by Maddie Dawson
Mimi Perkins has yet to find the love of her life and it feels like too much for someone in their 30s. Then she meets the attractive and divorced Ren Yardley. They have a whirlwind romance that ends in a proposal and everything feels like it's going great for Mimi.
But life throws a hard curveball when Ren's ex-wife is injured and he has to move back into their old home to help raise their daughters. Not willing to let Mimi go, he convinces her to move to Connecticut to be close to him. She decides the relationship is worth it and quickly settles into a new rhythm there.
Speaking of new rhythms, Ren and his ex-wife seem to be developing something of their own and it all but crushes Mimi. She has to decide if she truly wants to make her spot in Ren's life permanent or trust that some heartbreaks don't always end in loss.
The Getaway Girls by Dee MacDonald
Connie McColl is ready for a fresh start and seems like life rewards her when she meets Gill and Maggie, two women who couldn't be more different. Who knew a flower arranging class could result in new friendships?
Without a second thought, the women decide to travel to Europe together. From France to Italy, they only one want to shake the everyday stress and dullness of life off.
But, each of them will be met with surprises that either meet or follow them during their quick getaway.
Where the Wild Peaches Grow by Cade Bentley
Big Chicas Don't Cry by Annette Chavez Macias
Mari, Erica, Selena, and Gracie are cousins who have the tightest bond. They're each other's best friends and nothing can keep them apart. But this changes when Mari moves away after her parents divorce.
Over a decade later, Mari is dissatisfied with her life. She's married and has a nice home, but she's miserable. Then there's Erica, Selena, and Gracie. Each of them are dealing with heartbreak, identity issues, and a fear of taking chances.
Then the biggest tragedy of their life happens and the cousins are reunited. They'll have to sift through years of unspoken words and feelings in order to rediscover the bond that once kept them close
