Woah, Target Is Dropping So Many New (& Exclusive!) Owala Bottle Designs This Week

Owala fans are gonna want to log on to Target’s website on February 9, because the retailer’s dropping 13 brand-new exclusive bottle designs! Most notably, Target brand Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is teaming up with Owala for 5 totally spring-ready colorways, some of which include the cutest gingham pattern!

Scroll on to discover all the Owala bottle designs dropping at Target on February 9.

Owala x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Owala The latest Owala x Target collab features 5 adorable designs geared for the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection. There will be a mix of 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles in the drop.

Owala This 24-ounce bottle in the colorway Costal Cottage is so serene.

Owala Next up, meet Potter's Wheel: a perfectly light beige color with a tan top.

Owala Suppertime flaunts the cutest yellow-gold gingham pattern.

Owala This color, called Gone Fishing, is available in a larger 32-ounce size.

Owala Finally, the color Picnic Perfection has a blue-grey gingham. You can sip from its 32-ounce size super easily. The collaborative effort between Owala and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will launch exclusively online at Target on February 9.

More Owala Bottles Coming To Target Owala Additionally, 8 more Owala designs will hit Target’s site and in-store shelves on February 9. This colorful collection includes the FreeSip Tumbler and FreeSip Sway, both of which just launched at the end of January. The FreeSip Tumbler (bottle with handle) comes in a 40-ounce size while the FreeSip Sway carries 30 ounces.

Owala This adorable color is called Kickflip. The warm tones are perfect for summer!

Owala Titled Misty Meadows, this serene green colorway will look great on your desk or at the gym.

Owala Navy Nights features deep blue hues.

Owala Periwinkle Twinkle is just the cutest name for this spring-y color combo.

Owala Sandy Shores reminds us of the beach – take us there ASAP!

Owala This colorway called Sleek is just that – nice and neutral for all your matching purposes.

Owala Tangy Tango is downright groovy.

Owala Very Dark is a very chic all-black number.

Owala The 40-ounce FreeSip Tumbler also comes in the adorably pink Kickflip color scheme.

Owala You can also find it in Misty Meadows.

Owala Sandy Shores makes another appearance with the FreeSip Tumbler!

Owala Finally, snag the tumbler in Very Dark for a mysterious vibe.

