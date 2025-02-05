OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

The hype is so real right now.

Woah, Target Is Dropping So Many New (& Exclusive!) Owala Bottle Designs This Week

New ​Owala Colors at Target February 9, 2025
Owala
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 05, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Owala fans are gonna want to log on to Target’s website on February 9, because the retailer’s dropping 13 brand-new exclusive bottle designs! Most notably, Target brand Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is teaming up with Owala for 5 totally spring-ready colorways, some of which include the cutest gingham pattern!

Scroll on to discover all the Owala bottle designs dropping at Target on February 9.

Owala x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Owala x Hearth & Hand with Magnolia at Target

Owala

The latest Owala x Target collab features 5 adorable designs geared for the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection. There will be a mix of 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles in the drop.

Owala Bottle in \u200bCostal Cottage

Owala

This 24-ounce bottle in the colorway Costal Cottage is so serene.

Owala Bottle in Potter's Wheel\u200b

Owala

Next up, meet Potter's Wheel: a perfectly light beige color with a tan top.

Owala Bottle in \u200bSuppertime

Owala

Suppertime flaunts the cutest yellow-gold gingham pattern.

Owala Bottle in \u200bGone Fishing

Owala

This color, called Gone Fishing, is available in a larger 32-ounce size.

Owala Bottle in \u200bPicnic Perfection

Owala

Finally, the color Picnic Perfection has a blue-grey gingham. You can sip from its 32-ounce size super easily.

The collaborative effort between Owala and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will launch exclusively online at Target on February 9.

More Owala Bottles Coming To Target

New Owala FreeSip Sway Colors

Owala

Additionally, 8 more Owala designs will hit Target’s site and in-store shelves on February 9. This colorful collection includes the FreeSip Tumbler and FreeSip Sway, both of which just launched at the end of January. The FreeSip Tumbler (bottle with handle) comes in a 40-ounce size while the FreeSip Sway carries 30 ounces.

Owala FreeSip Sway in Kickflip

Owala

This adorable color is called Kickflip. The warm tones are perfect for summer!

Owala FreeSip Sway in Misty Meadows

Owala

Titled Misty Meadows, this serene green colorway will look great on your desk or at the gym.

Owala FreeSip Sway in Navy Nights

Owala

Navy Nights features deep blue hues.

Owala FreeSip Sway in Periwinkle Twinkle

Owala

Periwinkle Twinkle is just the cutest name for this spring-y color combo.

Owala FreeSip Sway in Sandy Shores

Owala

Sandy Shores reminds us of the beach – take us there ASAP!

Owala FreeSip Sway in Sleek

Owala

This colorway called Sleek is just that – nice and neutral for all your matching purposes.

Owala FreeSip Sway in Tangy Tango

Owala

Tangy Tango is downright groovy.

Owala FreeSip Sway in Very Dark

Owala

Very Dark is a very chic all-black number.

Owala FreeSip Tumbler in Kickflip

Owala

The 40-ounce FreeSip Tumbler also comes in the adorably pink Kickflip color scheme.

Owala FreeSip Tumbler in Misty Meadows

Owala

You can also find it in Misty Meadows.

Owala FreeSip Tumbler in \u200bSandy Shores

Owala

Sandy Shores makes another appearance with the FreeSip Tumbler!

Owala FreeSip Tumbler in Very Dark

Owala

Finally, snag the tumbler in Very Dark for a mysterious vibe.

