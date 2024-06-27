12 Best BookTok Mystery Thriller Books To Get You Out Of Your Reading Rut
We've all been there — stuck in a reading rut, not being able to find anything that makes you motivated to read again. Well, thank goodness I'm here, because I have just the thing to get you out of that rut, and back into your page-turning habits again: BookTok's best mystery thriller books! I'm here to introduce you to our 12 favorites that'll have you up all night, anxiously turning the page to find out exactly who-dun-it in these mystery thrillers. And if you ask me, they're guaranteed to make you want to read again. And again. And again — until you finish this whole list! So without further ado, here's are the best mystery, and oh-so-thrilling books BookTok loves that you need to read ASAP.
The Housemaid (1 & 2) by Freida McFadden
These two books will keep you on your toes from start to finish. The books follows a woman, Millie, as she works as a housemaid for a family. She starts to imagine what it would be like to switch places with the wife, and fantasizes about their life. But she soon crosses a line, and the wife finds out. The story unravels in this psychological thriller, causing you to always be guessing who the actual villain in the story is. Will you ever find out the truth? And will Millie's real past be reveled? Read to find out!
Behind Her Eyes by Sarah Pinborough
This story follows Louise, a single mom, who has the time of her life when she kisses a man, David, on a rare night out. Only to find out the next day that the man is her new boss, and he's actually married. To her new friend. Although, she slowly realizes that their seemingly perfect marriage is really not that, and David is not who he seems. This thriller will have you second guessing each character's decisions throughout the whole book. It's a page-turner you don't want to miss.
The Silent Patientby Alex Michaelides
Alice's life looks picture perfect from the outside: she's a very successful painter, with a big house, and a good husband. It all looks perfect. Until she becomes famous for shooting her husband in the face one night, and stops talking for good. This makes her well-known and put away into an institution. Theo, a detective, is convinced to get her to speak and share what happened. But will he succeed? Or will she die the silent killer?
A Good Girl's Guide To Murderby Holly Jackson
Everyone in the town of Fairview knows how Sal killed his girlfriend in cold blood, then killed himself. It's all anyone can talk about. But even 5 years later, Pip can't seem to ignore the feeling that maybe this murder-suicide isn't what it seems... And the more Pip looks into it, the more it seems like she's right. Except, there's someone who doesn't want her snooping around. Who could it be? And more importantly, was Sal innocent? Follow Pip in this action-packed mystery that is sure to have you hooked from the first page! Read it before the A Good Girl's Guide To Murder drops on Netflix!
Five Surviveby Holly Jackson
Six friends all go on an eight hour road trip together. Except the big twist... only five of them will survive. When they get lost in the middle of nowhere without cell service, they have to face the truth: That a killer might be among them. Who will they trust? How do they figure out who the killer actually is. Find out who will survive and who the killer is in this murder-mystery full of twists.
The Perfect Marriageby Geneva Rose
This book by Geneva Rose tells the story of Sarah Morgan who just got her dream promotion of partner at a law firm. But her husband hasn't been lucky enough to have that same success as a writer. Struggling to overcome his insecurities he has an affair that quickly backfires when his mistress' dead body is found in his home. Sarah is faced with the incredibly difficult task of defending her unfaithful husband in court who is being accused of murdering his mistress. Read this story that's full of twists and turns between this couple as they navigate marriage, murder, and mourning.
The Last Thing He Told Meby Laura Dave
The Perfect Sonby Freida McFadden
Erika loves her quiet suburban life and sweet family. She thinks she has it all, right up until she founds out a young girl was killed in her town...and her son was the last person to see her alive. This causes her to think what she's always known deep inside; her son might have some dark energy inside of him. What she once thought was a perfect life, turns out to be the opposite. Follow this story to see how her life unfolds in this murder mystery-thriller!
The Inmateby Freida McFadden
The Only One Leftby Riley Sager
None of This Is Trueby Lisa Jewell
This tells the story of a podcaster, Alix, who spends the night out celebrating her birthday. She then meets a girl who has her exact birthday named Josie. The two connect over stories and Josie wanting to be featured on Alix's podcast, but things get strange when Alix finds out some eerie details of Josie's life which have her questioning the truth — and sanity — of this girl she's now become friends with. Then, Josie disappears without a trace, leaving nothing but fear behind. Will Alex became the start of a new podcast episode in this eerie story? Will Josie ever come back? And who is she really?
We Were Liarsby E. Lockhart
This popular book follows the lives of friends as they go to an island to be together. Their friend group is called "the liars," and they all experience a life-changing accident together. How will they cover up the damage? Will their lies be able to save them this time? And more importantly will it save their friendship? Read to find out more, and finish it before the show comes out!
