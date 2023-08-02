Summer's Not Over Yet — Here Are 10 Last-Minute Getaways To Take Right Now
Beach Towns
Crystal Beach in Destin, FL
Known as the sunshine state, Florida is also home to breathtaking beaches. As one of Florida's more budget-friendly cities, you'll find Crystal Beach and all of it's amenities there. It's near Destin Commons which houses over 85 places to shop and eat. Not only that, but there are plenty of beach activities like windsurfing or riding on jet skis. From personal experience, it's a great place to choose if you want a sun-filled, last-minute getaway!
Folly Beach, South Carolina
Another amazing beach town to check out is Folly Beach in South Carolina. It's right outside of Charleston, so you can head into town for shopping, sight-seeing, and dining. As an SC-native, Content Editor Haley Sprankle suggests getting brunch at Poogan's Porch, and grabbing dinner at Husk or Magnolias! And for a more casual meal, Taco Boyalways does the trick! Sounds like the perfect weekend of soaking up some rays, sipping good drinks, and diving into a delicious southern dining scene! (And talk about GORGEOUS sunsets!)
Girls Trip
South Beach, Miami
Although this is technically another beach town, South Beach has so much more to offer. There's everything from an awesome speedboat tour that gives you an ocean-side view of the city to salsa night lessons complete with food and mojitos! Content Editor Haley Sprankle recommends booking a reservation at Komodofor an amazing dinner + cocktails, stopping by Cvi.Che 105 for some authentic Peruvian ceviche, and Pinecrest Bakery to grab the absolute best cheese pastelitos! Whatever you and your crew's vice is, you'll find it somewhere at South Beach.
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs feels like an oasis within an oasis due to it's sunny but breezy weather. You and your girls can start your day with a hike along one of the free trails and end it the Cascade Lounge at Agua Caliente Palm Springs. Don't forget to stop by one of the vintage stores in the area in between!
Napa Valley, CA
For a weekend of drinks and unlimited food, venture to Napa Valley where you'll be greeted by wineries and restaurants to satiate your food palate. Start with outdoor wine tasting at the Laird Family Estate then head over to Brasswood Bar + Kitchen for a decadent meal for lunch. And if you're looking to hop to another winery while you're in town, The Prisoner Wine Company has tastings, including a wine + dim sum pairing that I've heard is incredible!
Weekend Getaways
Middleburg, VA
There's something charming about this town that boasts luscious greenery and wineries. According to locals, there's something for equestrians, history buffs, and wine lovers alike. It's basically the place to visit to live your cottagecore dreams.
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern is a central location in the heart of Middleburg and boasts a total of 22 inn rooms, suites, and cottages. Once you step out of doorway, you'll find yourself within walking distance to everything from shopping to local breweries. If you don't mind a short drive, you'll find yourself at Virginia’s Hunt & Wine country, where you can attend a steeplechase or polo match, visit a local winery, or explore historic sites and neighboring villages.
It's the kind of last-minute getaway that makes you gladly step away from endless social media scrolling.
Brooklyn, NY
If you and your partner want a quick change of scenery before fall starts, a trip to Brooklyn will help you reset. With locations such as Prospect Park and the New York Aquarium, you'll have fun bonding during your last-minute getaway. Plus, you've got some of the very best pizza at your fingertips including L'industrie Pizzeria, Fini Pizza, L&B's Spumoni Gardens, and more! And did I mention you'll get some of the best views of the city?
New Orleans, LA
Home of the Creole culture and jazz infusions, New Orleans is the place to be if you want to visit somewhere that has a considerable amount of history. You can get beignets, beer in the street, and beautiful French-inspired architecture all in one wild place! That sounds like a party I plan on being at!
National Parks
Yosemite National Park
For a trip to this national park, plan to arrive early to avoid possibly congestion. It's a highly popular location up until October so you're likely to see other excited visitors. Once you're safely in the park, you'll be able to set up tents if you plan to camp out, experience guided tours, and revel in the beauty of wildlife. It's a great option if you're looking for a last-minute getaway that reminds you to stay present.
Yellowstone National Park
Another national park option is the beloved Yellowstone. You're sure to come across hot springs, geysers, and can go on a guided horseback ride. Sign us up for the latter, please — horse girls, unite!
