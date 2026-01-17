Discover my ranking of the best butter worth buying for your next dinner recipe or batch of cookies below!

As someone who practically lives in the, I can tell you that the rightmakes all the difference. It's not just about fat content, although that’s part of it. It really comes down to flavor, texture, and how the butter transforms. With baking season officially here (at least in my book!), I’ve taken on the delightful task of ranking some of the most popular butter brands you can find at the. Forget the fancy artisanal stuff for a moment – I'm talking about the unsung, budget-friendly heroes found in your local supermarket. So, grab your mixing bowls, preheat those ovens, and let's dive into the delicious world of butter.

Amazon 1. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter If you haven't experienced Kerrygold butter, you're in for a treat. This butter consistently comes out on top for a reason. Made from grass-fed cows, it boasts a higher butterfat content and a vibrant, almost golden hue. Its rich, creamy texture and slightly tangy flavor can elevate any baked good, adding a depth that other butters just can't match. For anything from shortbread to croissants, Kerrygold is my go-to.

Amazon 2. Plugrá European-Style Butter European-style standout Plugrá is known for its higher butterfat percentage (82%) compared to most American butters. This translates to less water and more rich flavor, making it ideal for pastries, pie crusts, and delicate cakes where you want a truly tender crumb. It browns beautifully and provides a luxurious mouthfeel.

Amazon 3. Land O Lakes Unsalted Butter A reliable classic, Land O Lakes unsalted butter is a staple in many kitchens, and for good reason. It's consistently good, widely available, and performs admirably in a wide range of recipes. It has a clean, mild flavor that won't overpower your other ingredients, making it a versatile workhorse for everything from cookies to savory dishes.

Amazon 4. Organic Valley Pasture Butter Sourcing matters, and Organic Valley delivers with their pasture-raised butter. While it might be a tad pricier, the flavor is noticeably richer and more nuanced than conventional butters. It has a lovely golden color and creamy texture, making it a fantastic choice for those who prioritize organic ingredients and a slightly more robust butter flavor in their baking.

Tillamook 5. Tillamook Unsalted Butter Hailing from Oregon, Tillamook is celebrated for its high-quality dairy products. Their unsalted butter is no exception. It has a lovely, clean dairy flavor and a smooth texture that incorporates quite well into batters and doughs. It's a solid, dependable choice for everyday baking, offering a step up in flavor from some of the more basic options.

Amazon 6. Challenge Unsalted Butter Challenge's butter is a dependable and widely available option that consistently delivers good results. It has a pleasant, mild flavor and a creamy texture that makes it suitable for a variety of baking applications. It's a great all-around performer that you can rely on for everything from cookies to frostings without breaking the bank.

Walmart 7. Great Value Unsalted Butter Sometimes, budget is the name of the game, and Great Value unsalted butter fits the bill. While it might not have the complex flavor of a grass-fed or European-style butter, it still gets the job done for basic baking needs. It's perfectly adequate for recipes where butter is just one component among many, or for general cooking. It's a reliable, no-frills option that ensures you always have butter on hand.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.