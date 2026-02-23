The 11 Hottest Looks From The 2026 BAFTAs Red Carpet

The stars showed up and showed out for BAFTAs red carpet on February 22, 2026. In addition to some expected wins (like One Battle After Another for Best Picture and Hamnet's Jessie Buckley for Leading Actress), it's no surprise that our favorite actresses pulled out all the stops when it came to looking their best. From chic and creative black dresses to bold colors, these red carpet looks were the ones that stood out the most.

Scroll to see who was the best dressed at the BAFTAs in 2026!

1. Kate Middleton in Gucci Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a multi-tone dress that's equal parts romantic and chic. I love that her belt matches Prince William's tuxedo jacket!

2. Rei Ami in Jasmine Erbas Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Rei Ami also took brought a maroon color palette with the piping detail. And the playful silhouette screams Y2K mermaid — Siri, play "Under the Sea."

3. Teyana Taylor in Burberry Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Teyana Taylor uses every single event to prove she's an incredible dresser, and this chocolate brown Burberry gown (complete with a train and an eye-catching collar) is no exception.

4. Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Like (onscreen) mother like daughter! Chase Infiniti also makes it onto our BAFTAs red carpet best dressed list — I'm obsessed with how minimal yet memorable this Louis Vuitton gown is.

5. Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Sentimental Value star Renate Reinsve rocked a simple black Louis Vuitton gown with an asymmetrical, cutout bodice.

6. Chloé Zhao in Gabriela Hearst Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images It looks like Chloé Zhao took a nod from the BAFTAs award for her look, and showed up to the show in a gorgeous gold dress with a Basque waistline that's a perfect wink toward the Tudor fashion we see in Hamnet.

7. Kate Hudson in Prada Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Kate Hudson didn't need to wear too much jewelry with her Prada dress — the bold red and sleek fabric totally speaks for itself.

8. Wunmi Mosaku in Ahluwalia Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Wunmi Mosaku had one of the most eye-catching looks of the night with a cobalt, textured Ahluwalia gown. From the tassels to the one shoulder & collar combo, I literally can't stop looking at this dress.

9. Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images It's no surprise that Emma Stone looked incredibly chic on the BAFTAs red carpet, and the peekaboo detail adds some playfulness to the sleek silhouette of the gown.

10. Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images If you're ready for spring, you're not alone. Alicia Vikander looks as fresh as a daisy in a floral, embellished Louis Vuitton gown. I can't get enough of this one!

11. Sadie Sink in Prada Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images And Sadie Sink rounds out our BAFTAs Best Dressed list in a mint Prada gown. From her fresh bangs to the bow detail and backless design, this isn't just a great BAFTAs look — it's one of Sadie's best.

