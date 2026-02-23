The 11 Hottest Looks From The 2026 BAFTAs Red Carpet

Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

The 11 Best Dressed Stars On The BAFTAS Red Carpet In 2026

Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 23, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

The stars showed up and showed out for BAFTAs red carpet on February 22, 2026. In addition to some expected wins (like One Battle After Another for Best Picture and Hamnet's Jessie Buckley for Leading Actress), it's no surprise that our favorite actresses pulled out all the stops when it came to looking their best. From chic and creative black dresses to bold colors, these red carpet looks were the ones that stood out the most.

Scroll to see who was the best dressed at the BAFTAs in 2026!

1. Kate Middleton in Gucci

kate middleton baftas

Jaimi Joy - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a multi-tone dress that's equal parts romantic and chic. I love that her belt matches Prince William's tuxedo jacket!

2. Rei Ami in Jasmine Erbas

Rei Ami in Jasmine Erbas

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Rei Ami also took brought a maroon color palette with the piping detail. And the playful silhouette screams Y2K mermaid — Siri, play "Under the Sea."

3. Teyana Taylor in Burberry

teyana taylor baftas

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor uses every single event to prove she's an incredible dresser, and this chocolate brown Burberry gown (complete with a train and an eye-catching collar) is no exception.

4. Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

chase infiniti

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Like (onscreen) mother like daughter! Chase Infiniti also makes it onto our BAFTAs red carpet best dressed list — I'm obsessed with how minimal yet memorable this Louis Vuitton gown is.

5. Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton

Renate Reinsve

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Sentimental Value star Renate Reinsve rocked a simple black Louis Vuitton gown with an asymmetrical, cutout bodice.

6. Chloé Zhao in Gabriela Hearst

chloe zhao baftas best dressed

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

It looks like Chloé Zhao took a nod from the BAFTAs award for her look, and showed up to the show in a gorgeous gold dress with a Basque waistline that's a perfect wink toward the Tudor fashion we see in Hamnet.

7. Kate Hudson in Prada

kate hudson

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Kate Hudson didn't need to wear too much jewelry with her Prada dress — the bold red and sleek fabric totally speaks for itself.

8. Wunmi Mosaku in Ahluwalia

Wunmi Mosaku

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku had one of the most eye-catching looks of the night with a cobalt, textured Ahluwalia gown. From the tassels to the one shoulder & collar combo, I literally can't stop looking at this dress.

9. Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

emma stone

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

It's no surprise that Emma Stone looked incredibly chic on the BAFTAs red carpet, and the peekaboo detail adds some playfulness to the sleek silhouette of the gown.

10. Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton

Alicia Vikander

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

If you're ready for spring, you're not alone. Alicia Vikander looks as fresh as a daisy in a floral, embellished Louis Vuitton gown. I can't get enough of this one!

11. Sadie Sink in Prada

sadie sink baftas red carpet

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

And Sadie Sink rounds out our BAFTAs Best Dressed list in a mint Prada gown. From her fresh bangs to the bow detail and backless design, this isn't just a great BAFTAs look — it's one of Sadie's best.

Loving this BAFTAs Best Dressed list?

