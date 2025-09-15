Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

They've never looked better!

The 12 Best Dressed Stars On The Emmys Red Carpet

2025 emmys best dressed
Savion Washington/Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sep 15, 2025
Everything about the Emmys is about storytelling. The scripts, the performances, the directing — and the outfits. The 2025 Emmys red carpet included everyone from Selena Gomez to Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel to Sydney Sweeney, and they're just a few of the best dressed celebs gracing our screens tonight. Keep reading to see 'em all.

Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Emmys.

1. Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

selena gomez

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Selena Gomez stunned in a bright red dress that her Only Murders character Mabel would totally approve of.

2. Meghann Fahy

meghann fahy

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy made a sleek statement with a black velvet dress, complete with a plunging neckline and diamond necklace.

3. Pedro Pascal in Celine

Pedro Pascal in Celine

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal always looks handsome, and he stunned in a creamy Celine suit.

4. Alexis Bledel & Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel emmys reunion

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel reunited at the 2025 Emmys and their contrasting looks made them some of the best dressed on the carpet (and not just because they were giving Lorelai & Rory).

5. Sydney Sweeney in Oscar de la Renta

sydney sweeney

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney looked red hot in an Oscar de la Renta gown — but what else is new? She paired the strapless gown with sleek layers and diamond rings and I'm obsessed.

6. Bowen Yang

bowen yang emmys 2025

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bowen Yang's outfit might be simple, but it's proof that when a simple outfit is tailored and features the right accessories, it will never miss.

7. Kristen Bell in Giorgio Armani Privé

kristen bell

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

My favorite thing about Kristen Bell's Giorgio Armani Privé dress? The contrasting textures. I can't get enough!

8. Lisa in Lever Couture

Lisa in Lever Couture

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not only is Lisa one of the best dressed at the 2025 Emmys, I think she's one of the best dressed for the whole awards season!

9. Leighton Meester

leighton meester

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leighton Meester turned the Emmys red carpet into a pastel affair with a powder blue and pink gown featuring some midriff cutouts.

10. Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gosh, Colman Domingo literally always looks good and this baby blue and chocolate combo does not disappoint.

11. Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé

cate blanchett Armani Priv\u00e9

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett is no stranger to chic, elevated red carpet looks, and this Armani Privé look is no different.

12. Justine Lupe in Carolina Herrera

justine lupe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justine Lupe looked amazing in a silver Carolina Herrera gown that proved being a mirrorball (a relatively devastating Taylor Swift song) can be more than a good thing.

13. Hunter Schafer in McQueen

hunter schafer

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer was on fire on the Emmys red carpet!

14. Anna Sawai in Giorgio Armani

anna sawai

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anna Sawai glittered in Giorgio Armani like the shining star she is.

