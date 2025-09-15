They've never looked better!
The 12 Best Dressed Stars On The Emmys Red Carpet
Everything about the Emmys is about storytelling. The scripts, the performances, the directing — and the outfits. The 2025 Emmys red carpet included everyone from Selena Gomez to Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel to Sydney Sweeney, and they're just a few of the best dressed celebs gracing our screens tonight. Keep reading to see 'em all.
Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Emmys.
1. Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton
Savion Washington/Getty Images
Selena Gomez stunned in a bright red dress that her Only Murders character Mabel would totally approve of.
2. Meghann Fahy
Savion Washington/Getty Images
Meghann Fahy made a sleek statement with a black velvet dress, complete with a plunging neckline and diamond necklace.
3. Pedro Pascal in Celine
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Pedro Pascal always looks handsome, and he stunned in a creamy Celine suit.
4. Alexis Bledel & Lauren Graham
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel reunited at the 2025 Emmys and their contrasting looks made them some of the best dressed on the carpet (and not just because they were giving Lorelai & Rory).
5. Sydney Sweeney in Oscar de la Renta
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney looked red hot in an Oscar de la Renta gown — but what else is new? She paired the strapless gown with sleek layers and diamond rings and I'm obsessed.
6. Bowen Yang
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bowen Yang's outfit might be simple, but it's proof that when a simple outfit is tailored and features the right accessories, it will never miss.
7. Kristen Bell in Giorgio Armani Privé
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
My favorite thing about Kristen Bell's Giorgio Armani Privé dress? The contrasting textures. I can't get enough!
8. Lisa in Lever Couture
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Not only is Lisa one of the best dressed at the 2025 Emmys, I think she's one of the best dressed for the whole awards season!
9. Leighton Meester
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Leighton Meester turned the Emmys red carpet into a pastel affair with a powder blue and pink gown featuring some midriff cutouts.
10. Colman Domingo in Valentino
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Gosh, Colman Domingo literally always looks good and this baby blue and chocolate combo does not disappoint.
11. Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett is no stranger to chic, elevated red carpet looks, and this Armani Privé look is no different.
12. Justine Lupe in Carolina Herrera
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Justine Lupe looked amazing in a silver Carolina Herrera gown that proved being a mirrorball (a relatively devastating Taylor Swift song) can be more than a good thing.
13. Hunter Schafer in McQueen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Hunter Schafer was on fire on the Emmys red carpet!
14. Anna Sawai in Giorgio Armani
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anna Sawai glittered in Giorgio Armani like the shining star she is.
