The 12 Best Dressed Stars On The Emmys Red Carpet

Everything about the Emmys is about storytelling. The scripts, the performances, the directing — and the outfits. The 2025 Emmys red carpet included everyone from Selena Gomez to Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel to Sydney Sweeney, and they're just a few of the best dressed celebs gracing our screens tonight. Keep reading to see 'em all.

Here are the best dressed celebrities at the 2025 Emmys.

1. Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton Savion Washington/Getty Images Selena Gomez stunned in a bright red dress that her Only Murders character Mabel would totally approve of.

2. Meghann Fahy Savion Washington/Getty Images Meghann Fahy made a sleek statement with a black velvet dress, complete with a plunging neckline and diamond necklace.

3. Pedro Pascal in Celine Amy Sussman/Getty Images Pedro Pascal always looks handsome, and he stunned in a creamy Celine suit.

4. Alexis Bledel & Lauren Graham Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lauren Graham & Alexis Bledel reunited at the 2025 Emmys and their contrasting looks made them some of the best dressed on the carpet (and not just because they were giving Lorelai & Rory).

5. Sydney Sweeney in Oscar de la Renta Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney looked red hot in an Oscar de la Renta gown — but what else is new? She paired the strapless gown with sleek layers and diamond rings and I'm obsessed.

6. Bowen Yang Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Bowen Yang's outfit might be simple, but it's proof that when a simple outfit is tailored and features the right accessories, it will never miss.

7. Kristen Bell in Giorgio Armani Privé Frazer Harrison/Getty Images My favorite thing about Kristen Bell's Giorgio Armani Privé dress? The contrasting textures. I can't get enough!

8. Lisa in Lever Couture Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Not only is Lisa one of the best dressed at the 2025 Emmys, I think she's one of the best dressed for the whole awards season!

9. Leighton Meester Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Leighton Meester turned the Emmys red carpet into a pastel affair with a powder blue and pink gown featuring some midriff cutouts.

10. Colman Domingo in Valentino Amy Sussman/Getty Images Gosh, Colman Domingo literally always looks good and this baby blue and chocolate combo does not disappoint.

11. Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé Amy Sussman/Getty Images Cate Blanchett is no stranger to chic, elevated red carpet looks, and this Armani Privé look is no different.

12. Justine Lupe in Carolina Herrera Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Justine Lupe looked amazing in a silver Carolina Herrera gown that proved being a mirrorball (a relatively devastating Taylor Swift song) can be more than a good thing.

13. Hunter Schafer in McQueen Amy Sussman/Getty Images Hunter Schafer was on fire on the Emmys red carpet!

14. Anna Sawai in Giorgio Armani Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Anna Sawai glittered in Giorgio Armani like the shining star she is.

