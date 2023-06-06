You Probably Didn't Know Emma Stone Has Been Friends With Taylor Swift For Over A Decade
On June 3rd, Jersey City's annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned for the first time since COVID. The event featured names like Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan, and La La Land's Emma Stone. Not only did Emma wear a *gorgeous* skirt and sweater combo, but she also dished on what it was like to be one of the celebrity guests who secured tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
Image via David Livingston/Getty Images
“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Emma told Vanity Fair at the polo match. “She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind."
Emma does not, however, have any desire to get onstage to sing with Taylor, even though she won an Oscar for her role as Mia in 2016's La La Land. “I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium," Emma says. "Let’s not even go down that road."
After Taylor Swift announced the tracks for Speak Now (Taylor's Version), fans were quick to point out that one vault track reminded them of the The Amazing Spider-Man actress: "When Emma Falls In Love (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)."
Emma and Taylor met in person at HollywoodLife's Young Hollywood Awards in 2008 but connected over email before then, via Cosmopolitan.
Over the next few years, Taylor attended Emma's Easy A premiere and Emma got a front row seat at Taylor's Speak Now tour.
If Taylor and Emma were close in 2010, that means Taylor would have gotten a front row seat to Emma's relationship with Andrew Garfield (whom she famously dated from 2011 to 2015).
Since we know that "Fifteen" from Fearless is about Taylor's longtime friend Abigail and fans have speculated "dorothea" from evermoreis about Selena Gomez, writing "When Emma Falls In Love" about another one of her friends would make sense. We'll find out on July 7!
Lead image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!