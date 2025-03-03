Your March Horoscope is here...

STUNNING!

The 12 Best Dressed Stars On The Oscars Red Carpet

oscar 2025 best dressed
Mike Coppola/Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Mar 03, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

Just like we come to AMC for magic, we come to the Oscars for the awards — and the red carpet looks. The best dressed stars at the 2025 Oscars include all our favorite stars with different colors, textures, and silhouettes galore. But one thing that unites them all? They look incredible.

Keep reading to see the best dressed stars on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

1. Elle Fanning in Givenchy

elle fanning

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

A Complete Unknown's Elle Fanning looks classy in a black and white Givenchy dress — which is the first red carpet look after Sarah Burton's appointment as creative director.

2. Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli

Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ariana Grande wears a beautiful sculpted Schiaparelli gown that's equal parts whimsical and classy.

3. Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Speaking of all things Wicked, Cynthia Erivo goes big with a green velvet Louis Vuitton gown we'll be talking about forever.

4. Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Selena Gomez stuns at the 2025 Oscars in a glam, nude Ralph Lauren gown that's totally giving old Hollywood.

5. Demi Moore in Armani Privé

Demi Moore in Armani Priv\u00e9

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Demi Moore is a shining star — just like her jeweled Armani Privé red carpet look.

6. Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy

Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet in Givenchy

Timothée Chalamet proves butter yellow isn't going anywhere a monochromatic Givenchy look.

7. Monica Barbaro in Dior

Monica Barbaro in Dior

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro totally stands out in a textured and rosy gown by Dior.

8. Miley Cyrus in Alexander McQueen

Miley Cyrus in Alexander McQueen

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is bringing serious edge to the 2025 Oscars with a black Alexander McQueen gown and bleached eyebrows.

9. Mikey Madison in Dior

Mikey Madison in Dior

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Mikey Madison stuns in a black and pink Dior ensemble with a bow detail.

10. Halle Berry in Christian Siriano

halle berry in Christian Siriano

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Halle Berry literally shines in a Christian Siriano that's giving "Mirrorball" by Taylor Swift.

11. Rachel Zegler in Dior

Rachel Zegler in Dior

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler wore a Dior gown to the 2025 Oscar red carpet with a beautiful corset and pearl detail.

12. Ariana Grande (again)

ariana grande

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the Oscars intro, Ariana Grande changed into a ruby-red dress Dorothy would totally approve of. I literally jumped to my feet.

Who were your picks for the best dressed on the 2025 Oscars red carpet? Let us know in the comments!

