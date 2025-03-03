The 12 Best Dressed Stars On The Oscars Red Carpet

Just like we come to AMC for magic, we come to the Oscars for the awards — and the red carpet looks. The best dressed stars at the 2025 Oscars include all our favorite stars with different colors, textures, and silhouettes galore. But one thing that unites them all? They look incredible.

Keep reading to see the best dressed stars on the 2025 Oscars red carpet.

1. Elle Fanning in Givenchy Monica Schipper/Getty Images A Complete Unknown's Elle Fanning looks classy in a black and white Givenchy dress — which is the first red carpet look after Sarah Burton's appointment as creative director.

2. Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli Monica Schipper/Getty Images Ariana Grande wears a beautiful sculpted Schiaparelli gown that's equal parts whimsical and classy.

3. Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Mike Coppola/Getty Images Speaking of all things Wicked, Cynthia Erivo goes big with a green velvet Louis Vuitton gown we'll be talking about forever.

4. Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren Mike Coppola/Getty Images Selena Gomez stuns at the 2025 Oscars in a glam, nude Ralph Lauren gown that's totally giving old Hollywood.

5. Demi Moore in Armani Privé Mike Coppola/Getty Images Demi Moore is a shining star — just like her jeweled Armani Privé red carpet look.

6. Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy Timothée Chalamet proves butter yellow isn't going anywhere a monochromatic Givenchy look.

7. Monica Barbaro in Dior Savion Washington/Getty Images Monica Barbaro totally stands out in a textured and rosy gown by Dior.

8. Miley Cyrus in Alexander McQueen Mike Coppola/Getty Images Miley Cyrus is bringing serious edge to the 2025 Oscars with a black Alexander McQueen gown and bleached eyebrows.

9. Mikey Madison in Dior Monica Schipper/Getty Images Mikey Madison stuns in a black and pink Dior ensemble with a bow detail.

10. Halle Berry in Christian Siriano Savion Washington/Getty Images Halle Berry literally shines in a Christian Siriano that's giving "Mirrorball" by Taylor Swift.

11. Rachel Zegler in Dior Savion Washington/Getty Images Rachel Zegler wore a Dior gown to the 2025 Oscar red carpet with a beautiful corset and pearl detail.

12. Ariana Grande (again) Kevin Winter/Getty Images During the Oscars intro, Ariana Grande changed into a ruby-red dress Dorothy would totally approve of. I literally jumped to my feet.

Who were your picks for the best dressed on the 2025 Oscars red carpet? Let us know in the comments!