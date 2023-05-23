Eyeshadow Sticks Are Our New Obsession, And They Should Be Yours Too
ICYMI, eyeshadow sticks are trending upwards lately, and it’s for good reason. Not only are the sticks super practical (Hello simple application!), but you can apply your latest eye look on the go and with ease. After all – who has room for an entire eyeshadowpalette and brushes in their bag? Not us!
If you’re thinking “OMG I must add this to my makeup routine,” we totally relate. Nowadays you can find eyeshadow sticks just about anywhere, but we’ve rounded up our faves to give you the best glam ever.
Laura Mercier RoseGlow Caviar Stick Eye Shadow ($32)
With over 2,000 five star reviews, it’s no wonder this eyeshadow stick makes the list. If you’re looking for a little glitz, creamy shadow is guaranteed to give you a fabulous look that lasts all day long.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick ($32)
If simplicity is in your nature, then you need to check out Bobbi Brown’s nude shadow collection. Not only do they have tons of color options, but their formula is built to last through all of your day in the life shenanigans.
elf NO BUDGE SHADOW STICK ($5)
Yes, you read that right. Get one of the best shadow sticks on the market for only $5.
about-face Shadowstick ($14)
If you’re looking for a great white eyeshadow, then look no further. about-face’s Oxide Shadowstick will definitely give you the bright, clean look you’re going for.
IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Eyeshadow Stick ($25)
This super blendable eyeshadow stick glides onto your lids without tugging on your delicate eye area, and is available in matte and pearl finishes. Sounds like a win-win to us.
Nudestix Magnetic Eye Color ($27)
We’ll be channeling our fave nepo baby (yes, we do mean Sofia Richie Grainge) with this product.
Sephora Collection Sephora Colorful® Waterproof Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Multi-Stick ($14)
There are so many fabulous colors to choose from in this collection. BRB while we go buy them all. 💸
Iconic London Glaze Dual Ended Eyeshadow Crayon ($30)
Get 2-in-1 with this stunning eyeshadow duo. No more lugging around eyeshadow palettes for you!
Image courtesy of Gustavo Almeida / PEXELS.
