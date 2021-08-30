Colorful Eyeshadow Is Our Newest TikTok Makeup Obsession
From bold smokey eyes to soft pastel lids and graphic neon styles, colorful eyeshadow is our new favorite Internet craze. Thanks to a few genius TikTok hacks and beginner friendly makeup tutorials, these trends are becoming easier than ever to apply for everyday wear. Whether you keep the rest of your makeup minimal or go all-out glam, these are the most viral colorful eye makeup looks to try before the end of summer.
Simplified Smokey Eyes
@rashnakutwaroo
Since you guys loved my first one♥️ #eyeshadowhack #viral #fypシ #makeuphack #easyeyemakeup #makeupforbeginners
This summer, TikTok introduced us to a genius hack for achieving a flawless smokey eye. Simply use a flat brush to apply straight strokes of one color in dark to light shades from the outer to inner corner, then use a fluffy brush to blend from inner to outer corner. In typical Gen Z fashion, the hack is coolest when used with bright and bold palettes (but can totally be used for neutral smokey eyes, too).
Fenty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette ($25)
We'd like to personally thank Rihanna for this perfectly-sized hot pink palette.
NABLA Cutie Palette Midnight ($48)
Compliment blue and brown eyes with an intense blue smokey eye.
Juvia's Place The Violets Eyeshadow Palette ($14)
Use this purple palette to give your green eyes a royal flush.
ColourPop High Tide Eyeshadow Palette ($14)
Count on ColourPop for pigmented palettes with every range of colors you can dream up, like these especially aquatic shades.
NARS Pro-Prime Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base ($26)
Make sure you start every smokey eye with a reliable primer for some serious staying power once blended.
Soft Pastel Hues
@marthalynnn
Using my fav @sheglam hint of mint palette. Can use code: MFS523 for 15% off! #fyp #makeup #tutorial #adgifted 🥰
Across Instagram and TikTok, everyone is swathing their lids in pretty pastel colors for a soft but unexpected touch of color. Beginners can start with one simple shade, while more seasoned artists have added colorful contouring, eyeliner, and even crystals to the look.
MAC Eyeshadow in What's the Wifi? ($19)
You don't need to splurge on a whole palette when you can pick out a single pastel color of your preference from MAC. Our favorite? This light green tone that's both earthy and opulent.
HUDA BEAUTY Pastel Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($29)
For a few purple and peachy options, HUDA BEAUTY has you covered.
BH Cosmetics Lost in Los Angeles ($17)
This palette comes with every pastel shade you could want to try, plus raving reviews.
Kosas 10-Second Liquid Eyeshadow in Waterfall ($28)
A liquid formula means you don't have to worry about fallout.
NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk ($4)
For added dimension, use this pencil to brighten up your inner corner after your lid has been applied.
Graphic Neon Shades
If pastel lids aren't bold enough for you, you can get even more creative with neon colors. Use different brushes to apply neon shades as graphic eyeliner, an angular, all-over lid color, or for the truly daring, a bright pop in your inner corner.
Danessa Myricks Beauty ColorFix 24-Hour Cream Color Neon in Wasabi ($18)
For a true neon green, Danessa Myricks Beauty delivers powerful, professional-grade pigment.
MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Eye Shadow in M-853 ($17-$59)
Pick a few of these bold shades for a palette that really pops.
Glossier Skywash in Lawn ($18)
This liquid-to-powder formula makes application extra easy.
BH Cosmetics Trendy in Tokyo ($17)
This electric eyeshadow palette contains all the neon colors you could ever want.
NYX Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Whipped Cream ($5)
Apply white eyeshadow before your neon pigment to ensure it really glows.
