15 Geometric Eye Looks That Will Take Your Makeup Into The Future
With neon shadows, glittery liners, and geometric eye looks, 2021 makeup trends are anything but boring. More and more celebs and influencers have been rocking the geometric makeup look, proving it's right on trend. Step up your beauty game with colorful, bold eye makeup that packs a punch with very little effort! While the crazy shapes may look difficult, think of your face like an artist's canvas. Plus, once you get the hang of it, you'll be able to do it quickly and beautifully.
Lids And Tips
Pick a colored eyeliner that complements your eyes and your skin tone, and then match your nails! The closer you can get the two colors to match up, the more cohesive the overall look will be. And don't worry — hair dye is optional. ;)
Product Recommendation: Try the NYX Epic Wear Liquid Liner.
Stay In Line
Doing little lines that are perpendicular to your lash line, while still mimicking the shape of a cat-eye, will add some serious intricacy to your makeup. Plus it'll make it look like you've upped your mascara game.
Product Recommendation: the e.l.f. Expert Liquid Liner.
Go With The Flow
After you've applied your normal eyeliner, extend the same color beyond your eyelid for a more dramatic look. It'll give your makeup some added detail, but since it mimics the shape of your eye it won't be overwhelming.
Product Recommendation: Try the Melt Cosmetics Ultra Matte Gel Eyeliner.
Double Up
Play with colors, proportions, and sizes to find a double liner look that you love. Experiment with matching the colors to your outfit or doing more than two lines.
Product Recommendation: Try the ColourPop Sky High BFF Liquid Liner.
Keep It Minimal
Trace the inner corner of your eyelid, following your nose and eyebrow, for a look that flatters everyone. Keep the rest of your makeup slim to none to really make it pop, no matter which color eyeliner you pick.
Product Recommendation: Try the Lime Crime Venus Liquid Liner.
That 60s Feeling
Do your regular cat-eye, duplicate it above your crease, and connect them at the end. Easy as pie.
Product Recommendation: Try the Lancôme ARTLINER Precision Felt-Tip Liquid Eyeliner.
Brackets
Play with shapes that sit on either end of your eye and see which ways you can connect them. Kind of has superhero vibes, doesn't it?
Product Recommendation: Try the Dior Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner.
Upgrade Your Cat-Eye
Add a few extra colors and details to spice up your go-to cat-eye.
Product Recommendation: Try the Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil.
Tiger Stripes
One of our favorite things about a multi-lined look is that it appears super complicated but it's actually somewhat simple to do. All you have to do is figure out the overall shape you're going for and then fill in the blanks.
Product Recommendation: Try the Glossier Pro Tip.
Lost In Wonderland
If you're not a fan of sharp eye looks, don't fret. They don't have to be hard angles! Get creative with new shapes, curlicues, and more.
Product Recommendation: Try the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner.
Colors Of The Rainbow
This sounds like a fun game: Pick a handful of your favorite, most colorful eyeliners with the same color story (i.e. all warm hues, all sharp cool tones, or all pastels). Add as many colors to your eyes as you can for a totally candy-colored makeup look.
Product Recommendation: Try the ColourPop Colour Me Obsessed! Crème Gel Liner Vault.
Blank Space
Draw shapes on your eyelids, and then fill in the spaces, leave them empty, or do both! The world is your oyster.
Product Recommendation: Try the L.A. Girl Line Art Matte Eyeliner Pen.
Girl Of The 21st Century
When working out a dramatic cat-eye, add in a mix of hard angles, pops of color, and glitter for a futuristic, new age spin on your makeup.
Product Recommendation: Try the Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner.
Outlines
This is the perfect mix between punk and arthouse chic. Opt for a bold color that complements your eyes or go wild with a bright neon.
Product Recommendation: Try the trestique Eyeliner.
Open It Up
Use two tones from opposite sides of the color wheel to add a dramatic colorblocked look to your makeup.
Product Recommendation: Try the Suva Beauty Hydra Liner.
Featured image via Ashley Piszek/Unsplash.
