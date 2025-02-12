OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

I’ve been waiting for this one.

Chick-Fil-A’s Spring Menu Just Leaked & Fans Are Thrilled About Returning Sandwich: “Finally!”

Chick-Fil-A​ Spring Menu 2025
Chick-Fil-A
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 12, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Chick-fil-A fans just got a lil’ hint at the chicken chain’s upcoming spring menu lineup thanks to recent menu leaks – and it looks too good. In addition to a returning fan-favorite sandwich, rumor has it that an all-new (and very summery!) drink will hit the menu in March.

Here’s everything we know about the Chick-fil-A spring menu!

Chick-fil-A Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich & Key Lime Drinks

Chick-fil-A

Foodie account @markie_devo leaked the Chick-fil-A spring menu on February 8, 2025.

Sharing the potential lineup with their followers, it looks like we’ll be getting another taste of the famed Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, which was last available for a limited time in the spring of 2022.

Additionally, a new Pineapple Dragonfruit drink will reportedly be available!

Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich features layers of marinated chicken breast Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and bacon – but not just any bacon. The bacon on this sammie is allegedly “hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend.” Everything is topped off with the chain’s Smokehouse BBQ Sauce. It looks like you can snag this sandwich either with Chick-fil-A’s original breaded chicken, a spicy chicken patty, or with grilled chicken.

Chick-fil-A Cherry Berry Beverage

Chick-fil-A

Next up is the Pineapple Dragonfruit drink. Per the menu leak, it’ll be orderable with 4 different mix-in options: Sunjoy, tea, lemonade, frosted (blended ice).

Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Chick-fil-A

According to the leak, both items will drop on March 17, 2025.

Chick-fil-A Spring Menu Leak

@markie_devo

When @markie_devo shared the Chick-fil-A spring menu leak with their followers, many fans sounded off in the comments with enthusiasm.

“Both of these sound fantastic!” one person said. “I’d try the sandwich both grilled and crispy. 🔥”

“Finally!” another user said. “Smokehouse Sandwich is BACK!”

“Oh Chick-fil-A is in their baaaag this year! 🙌🏽🔥,” one more person said.

We can't wait to see if this menu leak is true.

