Chick-Fil-A’s Spring Menu Just Leaked & Fans Are Thrilled About Returning Sandwich: “Finally!”

Chick-fil-A fans just got a lil’ hint at the chicken chain’s upcoming spring menu lineup thanks to recent menu leaks – and it looks too good. In addition to a returning fan-favorite sandwich , rumor has it that an all-new (and very summery!) drink will hit the menu in March.

Here’s everything we know about the Chick-fil-A spring menu!

Chick-fil-A Foodie account @markie_devo leaked the Chick-fil-A spring menu on February 8, 2025. Sharing the potential lineup with their followers, it looks like we’ll be getting another taste of the famed Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, which was last available for a limited time in the spring of 2022. Additionally, a new Pineapple Dragonfruit drink will reportedly be available!

Chick-fil-A The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich features layers of marinated chicken breast Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and bacon – but not just any bacon. The bacon on this sammie is allegedly “hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend.” Everything is topped off with the chain’s Smokehouse BBQ Sauce. It looks like you can snag this sandwich either with Chick-fil-A’s original breaded chicken, a spicy chicken patty, or with grilled chicken.

Chick-fil-A Next up is the Pineapple Dragonfruit drink. Per the menu leak, it’ll be orderable with 4 different mix-in options: Sunjoy, tea, lemonade, frosted (blended ice).

Chick-fil-A According to the leak, both items will drop on March 17, 2025.

@markie_devo When @markie_devo shared the Chick-fil-A spring menu leak with their followers, many fans sounded off in the comments with enthusiasm. “Both of these sound fantastic!” one person said. “I’d try the sandwich both grilled and crispy. 🔥” “Finally!” another user said. “Smokehouse Sandwich is BACK!” “Oh Chick-fil-A is in their baaaag this year! 🙌🏽🔥,” one more person said. We can't wait to see if this menu leak is true.

