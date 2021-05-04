24 Perfect Gifts For Pet Lovers
It's National Pet Week, which means it's time to give your pet even more love and attention than you already give! You travel together, you know all their favorite recipes, and you love to pamper them! This week, gift your four-legged (or no legged!) BFF a new treat or comfort a friend who just lost their beloved companion with gifts for animal lovers. We rounded up 24 gifts for both pet and owner that we think any pet person would love.
For Pets:
Boots & Barkley Rubber Wishbone ($9): This nearly indestructible wishbone is sure to offer hours of playtime.
Boots & Barkley The Mouse Toy ($4): Your feline friend will get a kick out of this colorful toy.
Harry Barker Market Stripe Dog Bed ($150): Man's + Woman's best friend deserves a comfy place to sleep, and the trendy detail just makes it that much better.
Adela Outdoor Cat House ($137): Give you cat another spot to chill out with this kitty condo.
Harry Barker Tri Ring Rope Toy ($12): This rope toy is perfect for a game of tug-of-war, or just a relaxing afternoon of chewing.
Cactus Cat Scratching Post ($159): Here's a cactus she can dig her claws into without getting pricked!
Harry Barker Bistro Dog Bowl ($22+): Pups deserve the best we have to offer, and this stoneware bowl is no exception.
AWOO Roam Harness ($40): This harness will make your daily walks much more colorful and calm.
Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator ($20): Get stains out of your carpet with this spray. Mess be gone!
Package Free x Chagrin Valley Paw Salve & Shampoo Bar Set ($18): If dry skin is uncomfortable for us, it's got to be uncomfy for our pups too. This salve helps with irritated and rough paws.
Kiehl's Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo ($25): This pH-balanced soap is soap-free and gentle on all kinds of pets.
Plaid Hat and Bow Tie Set ($16): Just because you might not be ditching the sweats yet doesn't mean your bunny doesn't have to dress up!
Peter's Woven Grass Mat ($5): This mat is specifically designed for your rabbit or guinea pig to munch on while they rest. Think of it like breakfast in bed.
The Foggy Dog Lemon Zest Scrunchie and Bandana Set ($32): This matching set is way too cute to pass up.
For Humans:
Brit + Co Digital Pet Illustration Class ($39): Artsy pet lovers will love this opportunity to turn a favorite photo of their pet into an illustration.
Megan Carn Cat Playing Cards ($21): Cat lady game night, anyone?
Smartmi HEPA Air Purifier ($220): If you love pets but your allergies don't, this air purifier will help you breathe easy.
When You Love a Dog ($11): Celebrate all the little moments of being a dog mom with this book by M.H. Clark.
ROMWE Goldfish Charm Drop Earrings ($3): We love these cute earrings for anyone with a fishy friend.
Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Dog Days Embroidered Pillow ($90): Deck out with your couch with the coolest of doggos.
Urban Outfitters Peropon Cat Self Watering Wild Strawberry Planter ($14): If you love gardening and plants, this planter is the two-in-one gift you've been looking for.
AWOO Bag Holder ($15): Keep poop bags nearby with this handy container.
Cat Nap Dish Towel ($22): Bake all day long with these cartoon kitties at your side.
Urban Outfitters Toasty Heatable Plushie ($29): This plushie is for cramps and aches, and it's just super cute to look at.
What are your favorite pet products? Make sure to tag us in all your pet pics this week @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!