21 Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Break the Bank
Happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there! From giving us the best advice to inspiring us with their natural beauty and showing us what a powerhouse woman looks like, moms are the absolute best. We hope Mother's Day is full of cocktails, bouquets, and some QT (even if it has to be via Face Time). And of course, a gift or two. Here are 21 ideas to spoil the woman who gave you life;)
Punk Post Mother's Day Cards ($7): For a cute and quirky gift, customize your Mother's Day card with the help of a handwriting artist from Punk Post, or choose one of their pre-made cards shown here!
Sips By Mother's Day Tea Party Box ($16): Tea parties are already a fun way to spend a Sunday afternoon, and doing one with Mom makes it so much better (even if via Zoom)! They also offer a monthly subscription option.
Truly Beauty Coco Rose Milk Hair Mask ($14): Help mom calm and smooth summer's frizzy hair with this fortifying mask.
Rifle Paper Co Book Club Porcelain Mug ($18): For the mom who loves reading the classics while drinking a cuppa tea, this mug is covered in some of our book club faves.
SALVOS Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Starter Kit ($26): These reusable makeup remover pads are a great option for the mom who wants to cut down on her waste but isn't quite sure where to start. After you use these, just throw them in the washing machine!
Alliance of Moms Essential Mother T-Shirt ($30): Wear it loud and proud! Proceeds from this campaign supports the Alliance of Moms' mission to serve and empower young moms in foster care during a time when they need it most. Order it by April 28th to get it by Mother's Day!
MO MI Texture Mist ($28): Give mom a little hair spritz for some cute beach waves just in time for summer.
Half Baked Harvest Super Simple Cookbook ($19): Filled with tasty recipes and fresh takes on comfort food, moms will love Tieghan Gerard's recipes! You can also check out our episode of "Teach Me Something New" with Tieghan.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask ($29): Every mom needs a good night's sleep with a little help from a silky eyemask friend.
Post and Paint Photo to Painting: Upload a photo to this website and an artist will turn it into a painting. You only have to buy it if you like it, and 100 percent of the $10 photo submission fee goes to Hands of Freedom, a non-profit helping people in need in India.
Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Tin ($34): We love keeping tabs on family recipes, and what better way to do that than with a floral recipe tin? Share your own inside!
Shoott Photos: With Shoott, your mom can book a free 30-minute session with a photographer (great for grandkid photo opps!), and then only pay for the photos she loves. Easy peasy.
S'well x New Chapter Vitamin Case ($20): Mom can finally travel with her vitamins in style with this case. It comes with a divider and a lid that doubles as a tray.
Parachute Home Linen Robe ($99): Just in time for warmer weather give her a cozy lightweight robe to lounge all day in (at least on her big day!).
Heritage Store Rosewater Spray ($5+): For when mom needs a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up.
Minted Art Print ($24+): In lieu of flowers, gift her a fine art print of a bouquet like Arrangement in Rose & Teal by Minted artist Sonal Nathwani.
Madewell Heart Barrette ($17): We love this barrette for a Mother's Day brunch accessory!
Glossier Balm Dotcom ($12): This salve is packed with antioxidants and heavy-duty moisturizing ingredients and we can't get enough.
Anthropologie Tutti Pot ($18): If your mom loves plants, this pot is just the cherry on top.;)
The Woobles Three Peas in a Pod Crochet Pattern ($5): Summer is a great time to get crafty, and we cannot get over how cute these crocheted peas are for moms of two.:)
A New Day Button-Down Blouse ($25): For the fashion-forward Mama, you can't go wrong with a feminine yet understated blouse.
What are your go-to Mother's Day gifts? Tag us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Intern, the Taylor Swift friend | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!
Should You Hire Family Members To Work For Your Biz? An Investigation
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we explore the tax implications of bringing family members into your business.
The question for today is this: Does hiring your family members make sense for your business? Let me be clear. This is not a piece about whether hiring your family members makes sense for your relationships with those family members. As someone who is part of a family business, I could fill up a lot more than 600 words on my opinions about that. For today's purposes, we focus on whether it makes sense from an overall "good business and tax implication" perspective. As it turns out, there is a decent amount of tax nuance when it comes to employing your family. Let's break it down based on relationship to the employee:
You X Ventures for Unsplash
Spouses Who Are In Business Together
Personally, if I had to be in business with my husband, it would not go well. However, many couples build viable, strong businesses together and I say, good for them! Depending on how you have your business entity structured, it will make a big difference on the tax treatment of you and your spouse working as partners. Because a business jointly owned and operated by a married couple is generally treated as a partnership for Federal tax purposes, the spouses must comply with filing and record keeping requirements imposed on partnerships and their partners. The election to file two Schedule C (Form 1040) forms, (one for each spouse) permits certain married co-owners to avoid filing partnership returns, provided that each spouse separately reports a share of all the businesses' items of income, gain, loss, deduction, and credit. Under the election, both spouses will be subject to self-employment tax and on net earnings from self-employment and receive credit for Social Security earnings.
One Spouse Employs Another
If you have a dynamic where your spouse is an employee of your business, then your spouse's wages are subject to income tax withholding, Social Security and Medicare taxes. If you are self-employed (not a corporation or a partnership), your spouse's pay does not have to be included in your federal unemployment tax account (FUTA) contributions and payments. However, if your business is a corporation or a partnership you must include that spouse's pay in your unemployment tax contribution calculation.
Kobu Agency for Unsplash
You Employ Your Child
First, let's be clear. I work in my family business, but I am an adult, so I am treated just like a normal employee. However, if you, for example, run a family restaurant and want to hire your children under 18 to work for you, there are some tax benefits. But first, you should check with your state for rules on how many hours minors can work (in non-agricultural jobs) and reference the Fair Labor Standards Act for information on limitations on the kinds of work children can perform.
"This is an often overlooked or under-utilized strategy. Paying your children for true services they provide in your business can be a powerful tax-saving tool," says Cathi Reed, Block Advisors Regional Director. "If you are a sole-proprietorship or single member LLC, and the child is less than 18 years of age, the business is not required to withhold FICA or payroll taxes. The child can use his or her standard deduction against income you pay."
You Hire Your Parent
Oh dear. If you are brave enough to do this, know that you will need to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes on your parent's wages and make the appropriate withholdings, but you don't have to pay unemployment taxes. Now all you have to do is convince your parent that you are the boss. Have fun with that!
Is Hiring Family Members Worth It For The Tax Benefits?
"There are some positive tax advantages to hiring family members. It's important to treat a family member like any other employee. Hiring your children can result in substantial savings for businesses. Make sure your child has real, age-appropriate work to do and a reasonable pay rate, comparable to other employees. Consult with a Block Advisors small business certified tax pro to ensure that you are complying with all requirements," advises Reed. "Block Advisors, a team within H&R Block, is dedicated to meeting the tax, bookkeeping and payroll needs of small business owners year-round. To start working with the tax experts at Block Advisors, visit blockadvisors.com."
In my opinion, you should not hire a family member solely because of the tax benefits. You should always hire based on whether that person is right for the job and keep in mind how this hire could materially impact your relationship with that person and others in your family. Finally, as I mentioned, make sure you have a tax professional on your team when making these determinations. As you can see, things can get a little tricky!
*All details were sourced from IRS.gov and blockadvisors.com