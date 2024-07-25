We Found The Best Lipstick For Older Women That’s Ultra-Hydrating & Long-Wearing
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
It's easy to think that makeup is universal, but it's possible the best lipstick for older women isn't going to be a viral lip product. Our skin changes over time so older women will gravitate toward different makeup ingredients than people in their 20s. Plus, some people choose to wear less lipstick over time.
According to a survey by YouGov, only 39 percent of women ages 45 and older choose to wear lipstick. But this doesn't mean there isn't any interest in wearing it.
Luckily, Edwin Batista, the director of Dr. Hauschka, has some amazing tips and recommendations to find the best lipstick for older women. If you're part of that 39 percent, keep reading to find out more!
How does our skin change over time?
Nati/Pexels
Batista says, "Over time, the skin around our lips undergoes several changes due to aging, environmental exposure, and lifestyle factors. The production of collagen and elastin decreases, leading to wrinkles and fine lines, while the skin thins and becomes more prone to damage." It's similar to those of us who are beginning to realize we're dealing with a recurrence of dark circles and start using an under eye cream.
The other thing that changes when we get older is our skin's natural hydration. "Reduced hydration results in dryness and chapping, and the loss of subcutaneous fat causes a less plump appearance," Batista adds.
What are some ways an older woman can prep her lips to wear lipstick?
Anna Shvets/Pexels
Despite the skin changes we experience, you can still prep your lips to make sure your makeup looks its best! "To prep her lips for lipstick, an older woman should start by gently exfoliating to remove dead skin cells, followed by applying a hydrating lip balm," Batista advises. This goes back to replenishing the loss of hydration older women experience in their skin and lips.
From there, he says it's important to use a lip primer to help smooth things out. "Define the lips with a matching or slightly darker lip liner to prevent feathering. Apply a moisturizing lipstick, then blot and reapply for better longevity," he says.
What do you think are the best lipstick choices for older women and why?
Marcus Aurelius/Pexels
Batista says the best lipstick for older women can be creamy, satiny, or sheer. "They provide hydration and a smooth finish without settling into lines," he says.
One of the ingredients he says to look for is rosehip because it will "support the elasticity of your lip's skin."
Edwin Batista's Recommendation:
Dr. Hauschka
Dr. Hauschka Lipstick (Shade 22 millionbells)
Batista recommends Dr. Hauschka's lipstick for older women. It glides effortlessly over the lips and leaves a nice sheen behind. We love that the first four ingredients found in it are castor seed oil, jojoba seed oil, lanolin, and beeswax because of their incredible hydration.
Our Recommendations:
Sephora
Rogue Dior Refillable Lipstick (Shade Promenade)
This long-wearing lipstick has a gorgeous satin finish that hydrates the lips and offers full coverage for anyone who loves wearing intense color. It has red peony extract, pomegranate flower extract, and shea butter to offer optimal hydration as well as suppleness. This means your lips will be enveloped in colorful comfort for up to 24 hours!
One customer wrote, "I am usually not a lipstick wearer, but I loved this one! Such a great shade and stayed on relatively well for me!"
Amazon
Revlon Liquid Lipstick (Shade 007 Partner in Crime)
This may be a liquid lipstick, but it's surprisingly comfortable for wearers. It's moisturizing and offers up to 16 hours of performance. It contains black currant seed oil and vitamin E so you won't experience any chapped lips while wearing it. Some liquid lipsticks run the risk of being dehydrating even with prep, but not Revlon's liquid lipstick!
In fact, one customer believes it's the best lipstick for older women. She wrote, "This is the ONLY lip color I have used that doesn't bleed into my lip lines around my mouth. I quit using lipstick for awhile until I received this! Also, even though is it a satin lip color there is a beautiful touch of shine. Well done Revlon. Wish I'd found you sooner!"
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolutionary Hydrating Lipstick (Shade Pillow Talk Medium)
Hailed as a community favorite on Sephora, this hydrating lipstick doesn't have any parabens in it and is long-wearing. It's also buildable so you can control how much color you want on your lips. With ingredients such as antioxidant lipstick tree, 3D glowing pigments, and vitamin E, each swipe will feel cushiony.
One reviewer wrote, "It has a smooth and flawless application. It smells great. It doesn't feel drying and has a soft velvety texture."
Sephora
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick (Shade Pale Mauve)
There are two words that describe the best lipstick for older women — hydrating and long-wearing. This pick has a lovely satin finish for a gorgeous glow you'll love, and it also has floral elements that make it comfortable to wear. Monoi de Tahiti and Chamomile Oil nourish and condition while Jasmine Flower Wax boosts moisture over time.
You'll only get up 10 hours of wear time with this lipstick, but that's still impressive in our eyes! If you need another opinion, a customer said they believe it's "The best lipstick ever worth [every] penny...very luxe formula, hydrating not stick."
We're confident these lipsticks will complement gray hair!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Nati/Pexels
- I Finally Found The Best Long-Wearing Setting Spray That Doesn’t Trigger Breakouts ›
- Why I Love a Matte Lipstick You Have to Shake to Apply ›
- My Favorite Lip Tint Is Made With Apple Water ›
- I Just Found The Best Blush That Complements My Brown Skin ›
- Beauty Confessions: I Use This Weird Thing to Line My Lips (and It Works!) ›
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.