Tik Tok is truly the best salesman, and in my most recent quest to find the best under eye cream for bags (I am a chronically sleepy girl and always in front of a screen), it brought the Good Weird Cold Brew Undereye directly to my FYP.

Aside from having some pretty magical branding that speaks to my Gen Z soul, I was instantly hooked on trying this Good Weird product because the brand’s co-founder was the one on-screen actually demoing the product, rather than some random influencer.

With insane claims to “make you look like you slept 12 hours,” I knew it was my duty to test out the Cold Brew Undereye to see if it could really erase the perpetual sleeplessness from my under eye area.

Keep reading for a full review and discover how this viral pick ranks when it comes to the best under eye cream for bags!

What This Under Eye Cream For Bags Claims To Do #allurebestofbeauty #undereyebags #winterskincare #productsyouneed #ingredientsmatter ♬ original sound - GOOD WEIRD @goodweird Made for long nights and early morning, this fast absorbing formula instantly brightens and depuffs your tired eyes ☕️✨ BTW available on our TikTok Shop ! #skincare The coffee-inspired Cold Brew Undereye from Good Weird is cleverly formulated with caffeine as one of the main ingredients. According to Dermatology Times, caffeine can act as an antioxidant, help decrease damage from UV rays, and encourage microcirculation within the skin. In the words of Good Weird’s co-founder, Stephen Yaseen (who appears in the video above that initially drew me to the product), the caffeine in Cold Brew Undereye helps de-puff under eye bags. Further, he details that the cream has niacinamide to help fade dark circles and diamond powder to smooth out fine lines. I typically go for under eye products that have de-puffing and brightening qualities, so before even trying it, the claims associated with the Cold Brew Undereye checked all my boxes and more. But – I had to try it to believe it!

Under Eye Creams I've Tried Before + What I Liked About Them Meredith Holser To me, any form of skincare feels special. What that really means is I don’t have particularly high standards for skincare – AKA there are tons of people out there who care a whole lot more about the ingredients, packaging, and origins of their skincare than I do. What I do know I like from under eye creams is a thicker consistency and easy, peasy application. In the past, I’ve stuck with creams like the Pacifica Vegan Collagen Recovery Cream. This one comes in jar form, and takes longer to apply as opposed to creams with a tip applicator like the Cold Brew Undereye. Again, I'm not annoyingly picky about things like this, but convenience is always a nice bonus! I enjoy how opaque the Pacifica cream is, plus that it’s cruelty-free. I’ve been using it for over a year now since I’ve seen good results over time! Though, before testing the Cold Brew Undereye, I was growing anxious to try something new.

Testing The Good Weird Cold Brew Under Eye Cream Meredith Holser I set out to test the Cold Brew Undereye on a Monday morning, and trust, my eye bags needed a boost after getting a horrific amount of sleep. I kept the tube in the fridge overnight before testing it, since it was recommended in the initial Tik Tok that I do so. I’m so glad I let the cream live in the fridge for a bit because the metal tip really amplified the product’s cooling effect. The Cold Brew Undereye went on as smoothly as a nice swig of my morning coffee. It was very silky on the skin, which impressed me. The product also had minimal fragrance, which I very much prefer for skin as delicate as the under eye. After a few minutes of letting the eye cream set in, I saw a noticeable difference in the darkness under my eyes, though minimal all things considered. The results manifested mostly in the way my under eye area felt – it felt significantly more hydrated and soft than before I applied it. More awake.

Is The Cold Brew Undereye Really The Best Under Eye Cream For Bags? Meredith Holser My conclusion: 8/10 Overall, this is the best under eye cream for bags I’ve tried with near-instant results. Plus, the application just feels super yummy and refreshing! I can’t wait to continue using it, especially since the product listing claims continual use can stimulate collagen production in the skin.

Shop The Best Under Eye Cream For Bags Here Amazon Good Weird Cold Brew Undereye This under eye cream for bags currently sells for $26 on Amazon. I purchased the tube back in February 2024, and it's still going strong! Since you really only need to use a small amount of product at a time, I believe you truly get your money's worth.

How To Find The Best Under Eye Cream For Bags Amazon Read reviews on the product’s effectiveness. Hearing from real people (like me!) will paint a clearer picture of everything about it, from packaging to results. Look for under eye creams with ingredients proven to reduce bags. Hyaluronic acid, retinol, caffeine, peptides and vitamin C are the main players! Consider the best price range for your budget. With any beauty product, there'll be a range of prices to shop. Looking for effective, budget-friendly skincare goods? Shop the Brit + Co Amazon storefront filled with editor-loved picks.

Other Great Under Eye Creams For Bags To Check Out Dieux Dieux Auracle Eye Serum This barely-there eye serum from Dieux is meant to "resurrect your eyes" with sensitive skin-friendly ingredients that help de-puff and brighten the under eye area.

Amazon Versed Weekend Glow Eye Gel Also formulated with caffeine (like Good Weird's under eye cream), this affordable product from Versed boasts a fun gel formula. It goes on clear, so it won't interfere with your other skincare and makeup layers, especially if you're getting ready for the day in the morning time. I especially love it for how easy it is to apply – the squeezable tube has a metal roller ball fixed on the end for added depuffing benefits. I find it to be superbly hydrating, too, no matter what season I apply it in.

Amazon Elizabeth Mott Sure Thing! Vitamin C Hydrating Eye Cream A combo of vitamin C and 7 different types of post-biotics helps target dark circles in this lightweight, fragrance-free eye cream from Elizabeth Mott. Each application is creamy and melts into the skin with ease to create a smooth canvas for makeup – or wear it alone to soak up the benefits.

Amazon Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel I've had months and months of experience with this yerba mate eye gel, and I love it. I'll def be using it after I exhaust the Good Weird Cold Brew Undereye. Though it's thinner and less bodied than a typical under eye cream, I find that the inclusion of yerba mate really does invigorate the sensitive skin under my eyes and makes me feel (and look) more awake. Better yet, it's literally $6 and formulated to be entirely vegan, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free.

Amazon Olay Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream This fan-fave eye cream from Olay has over 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon due to its noticeable results when it comes to brightening dark circles and bags. Like most eye creams for bags, this luxe-looking little jar contains vitamins B3 and C, plus caffeine to get the job done.​

Amazon The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Vegan Eye Cream This unique eye cream includes a 28-day fermented rice extract that's meant to hydrate your skin to a tee. Your under eye area will feel superiorly rejuvenated after using it! This product is 100% vegan and uses ingredients that are all EWG verified.

Amazon Pacifica Beauty Vegan Collagen Overnight Recovery Eye & Face Cream This eye cream's main intention is to fully hydrate your skin, and you can also use it past the under eye area for when you need an extra boost!

