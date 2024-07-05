I Just Found The Best Blush That Compliments My Brown Skin
It's not often that I walk into my local Sephora and find the best blush that melts into my skin right away. TBH, I was too afraid to wear blush for a while — don't judge! I just didn't wanna walk around looking like I was auditioning for the clown in It, and I hadn't really seen anything that would lead me to believe otherwise. So instead, I always steered clear of anything other than my usual makeup routine. But, not anymore.
Jasmine Williams
I felt a spark when I saw this sitting on the shelf at my local Sephora because it's gorgeous. It reminds me of the one of the classic Barbie-pink colors so I think it actually spoke to my inner little girl. All I could hear was, "Yes, you will spend $25 on this Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powderblush."
So, what makes it the best blush for my brown skin? For one, "It Girl" truly lives up to its name given how vibrant this "poppy cool pink" really is.
Jasmine Williams
It's also really good for those of us with more textured skin. See, I used to think there was someway to completely cover up my pores, but I've learned to embrace my skin type. I just had to figure out which products don't look like they're just sitting on top of my skin instead of blending in.
This Danessa Myricks blush literally melts in, with a more velvety texture as opposed to something akin to setting powder. Don't get me wrong, I love a matte makeup base, but I also don't mind adding a bit of sheen to my cheeks — especially when it comes with a pop of color that's complementary to my undertones.
It doesn't take a long time to blend this blush to your liking either. I typically go for a "OMG, you shouldn't have" look, but you can go as bright as you want!
You can use your fingers to apply it, but it has the tendency to spread. To avoid any mishaps, gently dab your pointer and middle fingers into the product before applying it to your cheeks.
Jasmine Williams
While I clearly fell in love with this Danessa Myricks blush, "It Girl" is also a community favorite on Sephora, with 1.2k reviews and 4.8 stars. It also earned a highly-coveted spot on the Allure Best of Beauty Awards list last year!
If that's not enough to sway you, I'm happy to share that this blush also vegan. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid (one of my faves) and Upsalite (Swedish technology), you're getting a product that won't trigger excess oil while also keeping your skin hydrated.
Buy My Favorite Blush Here!
Sephora
Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed (It Girl)
I know $25 on blush may feel silly, but I promise you that it's worth it. And while I'm willing to keep buying it, there are other a few other blushes that'll give you a similar color payoff without spending over $20.
More Blushes I Love
Ulta
Colourpop Praire Air Pressed Powder Blush
This is the blush I buy when I don't actually feel like spending over $15 for blush. It's literally $12 and has a 4.7 rating on Ulta. It's not as bright as it looks in the packaging, which is great for my girls who want a more subtle color on their cheeks.
Ulta
Juvia's Place VOL 4 Blushed Duo
This is definitely one of the best blushes — I mean, you get not one, but two options that don't skimp on color. Going on a hot summer date and want to achieve a flush that'll make the objection of your affection swoon? Get this duo.
Revolve
Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm (Dream Hour)
Tower 28 is another brand I'll always give my coins to; just look at the material! This luminous tinted balm gives you a healthy glow that'll make everyone think you're walking on cloud nine.
