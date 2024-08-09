10 Incredibly Hydrating Lipsticks To Moisturize Your Dry Lips In Style
There's nothing more frustrating than dealing with dry lips that only end up being crustier and drier the more lipstick you use. And as we enter in the fall and winter season, this will only become more and more prominent! In order to get ahead of that, we want to make sure you're buying hydrating and moisturizing lip products that will keep your lips looking glossy and soft all day long! So if you're anything like me, and struggle with quickly dried-out lips, then save this post for your next Sephora trip! These hydrating lipsticks are so moisturizing, you'd think they were a lip balm!
YSL Beauty
YSL Loveshine Lip Balm
This lipstick has to be my #1 ultimate fave! I have it in so many different shades, because it's light, tinted, and sooo moisturizing. It's honestly more hydrating than most of the lip balms I've used. Plus, the color and the glossy, balmy texture lasts for hours, so no constant reapplication needed. I'm obsessed with this one and you will be too! Grab this lipstick as a "treat yourself" gift — you won't regret it!
Violette FR
Violette FR Bisou Balm
This French brand knows how to combine skincare with makeup in the best way! I love how hydrating this lip product is, without being too sheer! It provides the perfect amount of color and shine to give your lips the ultimate glowy look! It comes in a wide range of colors from a light pink to bright red color. Add this hydrating, french beauty must-have to your cart immediately!
Hourglass
Hourglass Phantom Glossy Lipstick
This Hourglass lipstick is going viral all over social media right now for being incredible glossy, while keeping its pigment all day! It's got incredibly high reviews of people raving it for its supreme hydration! This is the #1 item on my beauty wishlist at the moments, and I can't wait to try it!
Amazon
Thrive Lip Tint
Would you believe me if I said that you can find a lipstick that's tinted, hydrating, and only $5?! Thrive Beauty has great products that are natural and affordable, which is a win-win for buyers wanting results at a low price. I've actually been using this product in the red color for years because it's not an over-powering red, and it works great with my skin tone!
Amazon
e.l.f. Sheer Lipstick
Another great, affordable option is this e.l.f. Cosmetics Sheer Lipstick. It comes in such a wide-range of colors for a drug-store price! The formula is super creamy, and it'll make your lips look so hydrated. Grab this one for a fun pop of color!
Kosas
Kosas Wet Lipstick
This brand is beloved by social media users-alike for its hydrating products and creamy formulas! I'm a big fan of them, alongside fashion and beauty It Girl, Hailey Bieber, who avidly uses them. The Kosas concealer is a 10/10, and as is this moisturizing lipstick!
Amazon
Josie Maran Argan Oil Lipstick
This lipstick is skincare-meets-makeup. It provides a beautiful, light color to the lips, while applying skincare (argan oil) to make sure your lips are extra glossy during these hot summer months. I'm always looking for dual-purpose products that have skincare in them, so it's a big "YES" from me!
Sephora
Fenty Beauty Gloss Lipstick
If our girl Riri says it's good, then you know it's actually good! She was the queen of gloss (and still is), but another item has entered the chat: the Fenty Gloss Lipstick! It's a lipstick with a gloss-like finish to moisturize and provide added hydration. This will give you the Rihanna-look in no time!
Sephora
Ilia Balmy Tint
Ilia can have my heart...and my wallet. Every product that they make is just too good! I use their skin products, but have yet to venture into their lip products. Based how creamy their foundations and skin tints are, I know these must be just as hydrating.
Clinique
Clinique Almost Lipstick
It's called "almost lipstick" because it's such a light formula, you barely feel that it's there. It melts in the lips, and creates a skin-like formula that is so moisturizing. It's glossy, yet natural and will give you a "just bitten" shade of pink. Love this one, it's a classic!
