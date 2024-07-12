I Finally Found The Best Long-Wearing Setting Spray That Doesn’t Trigger Breakouts
I have a habit of constantly updating and bettering makeup routine, but I'm not kidding when I say I found the best setting spray to top it all off. Seriously, my makeup has never looked better and it's all because I found this mattifying product to keep my skin's natural oils in check: One/Size Beauty's On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Setting Spray!
It's not always easy finding combination skin-friendly products, so I'm always eager to talk about anything that does. After all, what's the point of gatekeeping if we're all on the same beauty hunt? Here's what to know about this One/Size spray!
What I Love About One/Size Beauty's On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Setting Spray:
I have to credit my sister for introducing me to this setting spray formulated by Patrick Starr's One/Size Beauty brand. I previously used Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Setting Spray, but I ultimately found it only lasted half of the day. According to One/Size Beauty's, the On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Setting Spray "locks in makeup with the fiercest hold for up to 16 hours" and has "Botanical ingredients" that "absorb oil and help tighten pores."
Also, I wanted a setting spray that didn't feel wet when when I applied it. Though the Airbrush Setting Spray doesn't take a long time to dry, I'm not a fan of the couple of minutes it looks like I dunked my face in water.
It's why I was so happy when I noticed One/Size Beauty's On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Setting Spray has more of a 'dry' application — kind of like applying dry shampoo to your hair. Instead of that shiny, drenched look, this spray makes my makeup look exactly how I intended.
My Final Verdict:
Besides being an actual mattifying product, it doesn't trigger acne breakouts for me. Though it's geared towards oily, combo, and normal skin, I don't always trust labels because other popular setting sprays have wreaked havoc on my skin.
I made sure to do a patch test before spraying my entire face the first time, and didn't notice any tingling after a few minutes. That's usually a sign that my skin isn't bothered by the ingredients in a product — which I'm sure has everything to do with the lack of parabens in this setting spray.
The only thing I have yet to test is whether it's actually water-proof or not. (Yes, that is one hundred percent a chance for you to invite me to your pool.) According to reviews, other users say that this is "great at being a water resistant setting spray" that's better for helping in humidity, rather than a dip in the pool. I'll take it!
The only tip I have for applying this setting spray is to make sure you're not holding it directly over your face. You want to make sure it feels like a brief mist for the two-to-three times you spray it.
What do you think is the best setting spray? Follow our Amazon Storefront for more beauty recommendations.
