As much as I am a boots girl, the renaissance of spring always gets me so excited to slip on some sandals. In fact, I’ve spent way more time than I'd like to admit plotting my footwear plan for a beach trip I have planned this summer. And with Amazon’s Big Spring Sale finally here, I’m really getting into the weeds of which slip-ons, comfy sneakers, and formal shoe styles I’ll pack. There are so many fantastic warm-weather shoes on sale right now.

I scoured the top discounts and found eight pairs I think are worth wearing this spring and summer (plus a few I’ll be bringing to the beach). Shop them below before the sale ends on March 31.

Amazon Cushionaire Weston Hand Woven Mary Jane Flats Though you can find similar shoe styles like these in solid silhouettes, I think the woven component is what really makes them spring and summer-ready. The open-weave design allows your feet to breathe, so you're not stuck with sweaty shoes after a long day. Usually $79.99, this pair (also available in six other colors) is now on sale for $52.24 while the Big Spring Sale lasts.

Amazon Cushionaire Pippin Chunky Platform Flip Flops I'm a sucker for platform sandals. The extra oomph is so nice, plus the thicker soles often offer better support than flatter flip flops. In fact, these 90s-esque shoes are crafted with a memory foam footbed that keeps things soft and comfortable. I'm especially loving the wide straps that won't rub or catch like thinner ones would, which is why they're going right in my cart. Usually $54.99, they're now on sale for $33.24.

Amazon Adidas Grand Court Lo Sneakers I just had to include a pair of cool girl sneakers amid my list of on-sale shoes because one, they're so chic for spring and summer, and two, the deal is too good. The metallic look is undeniably eye-catching, plus they boast the low profile everyone's wearing these days. Usually $75, they're now on sale for $54.99.

Amazon Cushionaire Confetti Studded Sandals Studded accessories are super trendy as of late, adding just the right amount of edge to your look without going full 2016 mode (you just had to be there). These slim sandals have that elevated touch to set them apart from your typical flip flops, which tend to look cheapy. Head to the pool or beach in style this season by snagging these for 34% off. Usually $49.99, they're now on sale for $33.24.

Amazon Sanuk Yoga Spree 4 Sandals These easy-to-wear sandals are crafted from a memory foam yoga mat material that feels ultra-cushy under each step. They're quite simple and streamlined so they'll match with just about any look, whether you're just hanging at home or stepping out to run a few quick errands. Usually $29.95, they're now on sale for $23.96.

Amazon Dream Pairs Bow Kitten Heel Sandals Kitten heels are an immediate yes for more formal occasions. They're lightyears comfier than actual heels, plus the fact that these come with a little bow on the strap makes them all the more adorable for spring and summer. They come in six more colors like black, tan, and pink to suit your own style. Usually $41.99, they're now on sale for $31.99.

Amazon Cushionaire Luna Sandals Ideal for vacation excursions, these sandals feel secure on the feet, thanks to their adjustable straps. The thick footbed is also noticeably cushioned and can withstand a days worth of walking with ease. There's so many different colors to shop from, too. Usually $49.99, they're now on sale for $33.24.

Amazon Coutgo Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels Mesh shoes are simply so cute, and I'm loving these slingback kitten heels for an outdoor dinner date. They're polished, but still playful. Available in a range of colorways, I'd style them with some tailored jeans and a white top to seal the deal. Usually $45.98, they're now on sale for $36.78.

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