8 Netflix Documentaries I Watch When I Want To Feel Inspired

Here are my absolute favorites for my fellow doc-enthusiasts.

My favorite activity after a long day at work is curling up with hot tea and a good old-fashioned Netflix doc. There’s something about swapping my own to-dos for someone else’s extraordinary story that feels like the ultimate mental reset. Whether you're looking to dive into the hidden intellect of the ocean , find inspiration in the front lines of a revolution, or get lost in the soulful notes of a music legend, I’ve got you covered.

My Octopus Teacher The best documentaries aren't afraid to explore the deepest corners of Planet Earth, and My Octopus Teacher does just that. We get to plunge into a South African kelp forest with Craig Foster, as he develops a beautiful friendship with an octopus during his daily free-diving sessions. As Foster notes, we have so much to learn from these magnificent creatures, perhaps more than other humans can ever teach us! Octopuses are known for possessing remarkable intellect and playfulness, and are even capable of problem-solving that genuinely blows scientists' minds. Oh, and it won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. No big deal.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution In the mood for an uplifting Sundance favorite that will give you a genuine feeling of hope and inspiration? Executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution follows a group of disabled individuals who poured their hearts and souls into the disability rights movement. It's so moving to witness the triumphs they experience along the way.

What Happened, Miss Simone? Confession time: I've never been able to listen to a Nina Simone song without shedding a tear. Her voice is so rich and soulful that it's impossible not to be moved. That's why I'm obsessed with this 2015 doc, What Happened, Miss Simone? The Oscar-nominated doc explores her extraordinary life and career set against the backdrop of the civil rights movement.

Amy Winner of the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, Amy is another incredible choice for music fans, with a focus on the troubled, beautiful singer Amy Winehouse. The "Love is a Losing Game" songstress was known for her iconic jazz, soul, and R&B tracks, which took the radio (and the world) by storm in the early 2000s. Her untimely death shook the world, and the 2015 documentary pays homage to Winehouse in the most heartfelt way.

Our Planet Spend some time in the deepest depths of the ocean or in the middle of Central America’s jungles with this fascinating documentary, narrated by David Attenborough. You get to hang out with adorable wildlife amid beautiful nature, which feels like a much-needed breath of fresh air, to be honest. A nice palette cleanser from all those true crime docs! Every shot is undeniably breathtaking. No wonder Our Planet won so many Emmys, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Disclosure Guided by Laverne Cox, this thought-provoking documentary explores the depictions of trans characters in film and television throughout the decades, and how representation has evolved over time. It's the kind of watch that makes you see decades of pop culture in a completely different light. Simply compelling.

Martha For the DIY and home decor crowd, this is a must. It’s the definitive look at Martha Stewart’s life—from her modeling days to her time as the first self-made female billionaire and her incredible "re-brand" in recent years. It’s a masterclass in resilience and style.

Knock Down the House Perfect for anyone craving a dose of inspiration ahead of election season, this powerful documentary follows four women campaigning for Congress during the historic 2018 midterms. It’s energizing, emotional, and packed with underdog momentum — all while spotlighting the power of grassroots movements and political change.

Which will you be streaming? Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!