Everything We Know About Netflix’s 'Lord Of The Flies' From The Creator Of 'Adolescence'

Lord of the Flies by William Golding had such a profound effect on me in high school that I've always been rather surprised it's never been adapted into a modern movie or TV show. After all, there's something incredibly cinematic about the premise, because all the characters are stranded on an island with nowhere to turn. Given the success of shows like Lost and Survivor, you'd think this dystopian classic would also get the silver screen treatment.

Behold: BBC production (in association with Stan in Australia) turned the 1954 novel into a television series and Netflix acquired the U.S. distribution rights. And according to the creator and screenwriter, best known for his work on Adolescence, now couldn't be a better time to revisit the text, which heavily explores themes of toxic masculinity during an age where "hatred" sells.

"As a society, we're having a conversation right now about boys," said creator Jack Thorne while speaking to Tudum . "We're losing a generation of boys, and we're losing it because of the hate they are ingesting — because it is an answer to their loneliness and isolation."

Let's dive into the upcoming television adaptation, which will air on Netflix. Here's everything you need to know.

Netflix What is Lord of the Flies About? If you snoozed through your high school English class, don't worry, we've got you covered. Lord of the Flies tells the story of a group of youngsters who survive a plane crash that leaves them stranded on a deserted island without any sign of other human life. Instead of banding together to survive, they end up turning on one another in the worst way possible. Golding leans into cynicism, suggesting that when it comes to human nature, everyone will fend for themselves, even if it means destroying others in the process.

When is Lord of the Flies available for streaming? You can catch the Netflix adaptation of Golding's novel on May 4.

Netflix How Many Episodes Are on the Show? There will be a total of 4 episodes in the series, which will give enough time to cover the entire novel. And if that's not enough reason to tune in, the score is composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer.

Netflix Jack Thorne on Why We Need Lord of the Flies Now More Than Ever The series creator believes it's important that we pay attention to how destructive human behavior can be in today's world, so we can take steps to intervene and make a positive change within our society. "I hope it takes people back to the book, and I hope it allows people to lean into what the book really is, in my opinion, a difficult and dangerous account of who we are and what we're capable of," he told Tudum.

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