Netflix has announced that a Little House on the Prairie reboot is coming to the streamer, so grab your sundresses because Cottagecore 3.0 is absolutely on its way. And showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine (who worked on The Vampire Diaries) can't wait for you to see the new adaptation.

"I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” she told Tudum. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Well Netflix finally just dropped the first look image, and the release date! Here's the scoop.

When is Little House on the Prairie coming to Netflix? Netflix The new show will premiere on July 9, 2026. And we just got word that Netflix has already ordered a season 2! “I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine told Netflix in a statement. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.” Check out the first look at season 1 above.

Where can I watch Little House on the Prairie? Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images The new Little House on the Prairie reboot will be available to stream on Netflix soon. You can watch the original series on Peacock!

What is Little House on the Prairie about? NBC Little House is the semi-autobiographical story of Laura Ingalls Wilder, who moved with her family across the West in the 1800s. It's about family, coming of age, and what living — not just surviving — looks like. And according to Netflix, the new show "offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier."

Who's in the Little House on the Prairie cast on Netflix? Michael Ochs Archives/Kate Green/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images The Little House on the Prairie cast includes: Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls: a headstrong and independent young girl growing up in the American West.

Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls: Laura's polite and rule-following older sister.

Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls: Laura and Mary's musical and vivacious father.

Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline Ingalls: Laura and Mary's kind and practical mother.

Is Little House on the Prairie coming to Netflix? NBC Yes, we're getting a Little House reboot on Netflix. The Little House on the Prairie reboot will serve as a "reimagining" of the books, according to Tudum, which immediately makes me think of the differences between Netflix's Anne With an E, which was a grittier approach to L.M. Montgomery's novel than CBC's Anne of Green Gables from the 1980s. “Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” Netflix's Drama Series vice president Jinny Howe says in an interview with Tudum. “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

What do fans think about the new Netflix show? NBC Deadline first announced news of the Little House reboot on January 29, which was met with QUITE a stir on social media. "Get out!!! Best news today!" one Instagram user commented on Deadline's post, while another said, "This does not need a reboot. It was an AMAZING show!!" And fans aren't the only ones with opinions. Dean Butler, who played Laura's (Melissa Gilbert) onscreen husband Almonzo, told ReMIND that while “there have been so many different announcements about reboots or re-imaginings," the new Little House on the Prairie "had a different feel to it. This felt like this was really real.” “One of the first feelings, in all honesty, is probably, well, ‘If this works, are they going to forget about what we did all those years ago?'" he continues. “And then the next thought is, ‘It’s going to be very difficult to create something that touches people’s hearts in the way that the original did.'" He continues that Michael Landon, who was both actor and creator Michael Landon had a “certain specific kind of touching, personal, intimate storytelling about the human condition.” And while times have changed, "if this adaptation of Little House can meet the expectation of this more current audience and bring along a few of those who have loved it, it’s going to be very successful.”

What about the original Little House on the Prairie cast? NBC Actress Alison Arngrim (who played Nellie Oleson) promises the new show will stay closer to the books than the original series. “So concerns that they’re going to run amok away from the books and make it into something weird, not happening,” she told Remind. And after former Fox News host Megyn Kelly tweeted, "Netflix, if you woke-ify ‘Little House on the Prairie’ I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project,” Melissa Gilbert recommended Megyn watch the show again. "TV doesn’t get too much more ‘woke’ than we did," Melissa Gilbert said a statement. "We tackled: racism, addiction, nativism, antisemitism, misogyny, rape, spousal abuse and every other ‘woke ‘ topic you can think of. Thank you very much.”

What do you think about the Netflix Little House on the Prairie reboot? I don't think anything can get grittier than that "Sylvia" episode...IYKYK. Here are The 8 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In February to hold you over!

