Netflix's new movie Best of the Best is perfect for anyone who's always craving a new season of Dancing With the Stars. I binge watched the entirety of Never Have I Ever this summer, and in addition to listening to "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals on repeat (THAT insane kiss between Devi and Paxton totally rewired my brain) I have totally been missing seeing Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on my screen. Well, great news! She's in a brand new Netflix movie that you can stream next month.

Here's everything you need to know about Best of the Best before it hits Netflix.

'Best of the Best' is your next dance movie (and Netflix movie!) obsession. Best of the Best comes from director Lena Khan and writers Prashanth Venkataramanujam & Hasan Minhaj, which in and of itself tells me this movie is going to be good. The story follows two gals who have been best friends since they were kids: Maya and Anjali (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia). When they get to college, they decide to join the competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team at UCLA. But while dancing is full of joy and fun, it turns out that winning the U.S. Championship is a little more catty and cutthroat than they expected.

And Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is just one member of the 'Best of the Best' cast. Netflix The Best of the Best cast is truly incredible, and we'll see stars like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Priyanka Kedia (Disclosure Day), Ankur Rathee (Single Papa), Janina Gavankar (The Vampire Diaries), Chaneil Kular (The Revenge Club), Shreya Navile (When the Music Changes), and Hasan Minhaj (It Ends With Us). They're joined by Becky Alex, Lilly Singh, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi, Saara Chaudry, and Sasha Bhasin. You can stream the new movie on Netflix on September 18, 2026.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more movie news and Netflix updates.

This post has been updated.