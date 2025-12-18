Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

The Best Percy And Annabeth Moments From 'Percy Jackson' Season 2 (So Far)

Disney/David Bukach
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Dec 18, 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert.

Percy and Annabeth are one of my favorite fictional couples, and not just because their relationship plays into one of my favorite tropes (brilliant GF and the sassy guy who'd do anything for her). Well Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 has already given us so many amazing #Percabeth moments that I had to do a round up so they can all be in one place. Let's get into it already!

Here are the best Percy and Annabeth moments from Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, airing now on Disney+.

The yacht fight.

'Percy Jackson' Season 2 percy and annabeth

Disney/David Bukach

Before episode 3 saw Percy and Annabeth come face-to-face with Luke aboard the Princess Andromeda, they found themselves in a fight with Alison Sims...and totally had each other's backs.

Percy tells Annabeth he trusts her.

percy annabeth moments

Disney

Despite the fact Annabeth is keeping major secrets from him (AKA The Great Prophecy), Percy trusts her wholeheartedly. He tells her as much, and agrees to follow her lead on the quest for the Golden Fleece. This is a really great scene where Leah Sava Jeffries' facial expressions are saying just as much as Walker Scobell's words. Ugh, I love them your honor.

Percy watches out for Annabeth.

percy annabeth

Disney

Percy and Annabeth have found themselves in danger multiple time already this season, and Percy's never hesitated to step directly in front of her. Thank you P!

Annabeth admits she doesn't like human life.

percy annabeth moments

Disney/David Bukach

One of the secrets Annabeth has kept in the past turned out to be just how boring she found regular, human life with her dad. But beyond that, she's worried this is another difference that could separate her and Percy, which hints that she cares more about their friendship than she might have let on in the past.

Their taxi conversation.

percy jackson and the olympians season 2

Disney/David Bukach

One of my favorite moments from the second season was right when Percy and Annabeth reconnected on the way to Camp Half-Blood. Tyson revealed Percy looks at Annabeth's picture, the Gray Sisters grilled Annabeth about "another boyfriend" (to Percy's dismay), and it was all around a great time.

Stay tuned for more of the sweetest Percy and Annabeth moments from new episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, airing on Disney+ now!

