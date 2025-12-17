'Percy Jackson' Season 2, Episode 3 Recap: [Spoiler] Is Finally Back!

Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3, "We Board the Princess Andromeda," brings us face-to-face with quite a few characters we've been waiting to see. After ditching camp (and avoiding death-by-Tantalus) at the end of episode 2, Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson find themselves on a huge boat with other demigods and monsters.

Welcome to the Andromeda.

Disney/David Bukach

When they run into Alison Sims, Percy realizes it's a trap because the daughter of Apollo is one of demigods who was hunting Grover in Percy's vision — and who sided with Luke over the gods. The realization leads to a pretty epic fight where Percy and Annabeth protect each other, watch each other's back, and eventually send Alison overboard.

When Percy and Annabeth are brought to Luke (and Tyson is sent underground), the clear tension between them feels totally earned. Annabeth is still devastated that Luke betrayed camp (and Thalia) and is clearly taken aback when Luke claims she never actually knew Thalia, and that she would be on his side if she were still alive.

Turns out, Luke is on his own quest: to use the Golden Fleece to help restore Kronos and bring an end to Mount Olympus once and for all. But it turns out Percy and Annabeth still have the upper hand; because while Luke put Tyson to work, no one realizes Tyson is making an explosive...until it goes off and our trio can make their escape.