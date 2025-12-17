Siri, play "The Prophecy" by Taylor Swift.
'Percy Jackson' Season 2, Episode 3 Recap: [Spoiler] Is Finally Back!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3, "We Board the Princess Andromeda," brings us face-to-face with quite a few characters we've been waiting to see. After ditching camp (and avoiding death-by-Tantalus) at the end of episode 2, Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson find themselves on a huge boat with other demigods and monsters.
Keep reading for a recap of Percy Jackson season 2, episode 3, "We Board the Princess Andromeda," streaming now on Disney+.
Welcome to the Andromeda.
Disney/David Bukach
When they run into Alison Sims, Percy realizes it's a trap because the daughter of Apollo is one of demigods who was hunting Grover in Percy's vision — and who sided with Luke over the gods. The realization leads to a pretty epic fight where Percy and Annabeth protect each other, watch each other's back, and eventually send Alison overboard.
When Percy and Annabeth are brought to Luke (and Tyson is sent underground), the clear tension between them feels totally earned. Annabeth is still devastated that Luke betrayed camp (and Thalia) and is clearly taken aback when Luke claims she never actually knew Thalia, and that she would be on his side if she were still alive.
Turns out, Luke is on his own quest: to use the Golden Fleece to help restore Kronos and bring an end to Mount Olympus once and for all. But it turns out Percy and Annabeth still have the upper hand; because while Luke put Tyson to work, no one realizes Tyson is making an explosive...until it goes off and our trio can make their escape.
Percy finally learns The Prophecy.
Disney/David Bukach
Another super cool detail about this episode is that Percy finally learns about the Great Prophecy: that a child of the Big Three (Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades) will become a weapon on their 16th birthday with the power to bring down Mount Olympus — which means Percy could be a very important chess piece for Kronos.
Luke teases him about the prophecy, but it's clear just how important Percy is.
Clarisse's quest for greatness.
Disney/David Bukach
After receiving her own prophecy at the beginning of the episode, Clarisse ends up setting off to find the Fleece on her own — and running into her dad. That's right, Ares is back! And he's recruited an entire army of the undead as her backup, but none of the men take her seriously...until she tells them that if they can succeed in this quest, their lives will be changed for the rest of eternity.
How many episodes are in Percy Jackson season 2?
Disney/David Bukach
There are 8 episodes in season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians:
- Season 2, Episode 1 "I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals" premiered on Disney+ December 10, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 2 "Demon Pigeons Attack" premiered on Disney+ December 10, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 3 "We Board the Princess Andromeda" premiered on Disney+ December 17, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 4 "Clarisse Blows Up Everything" premieres on Disney+ December 24, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 5 "We Check In to C.C.'s Spa & Resort" premieres on Disney+ December 31, 2025
- Season 2, Episode 6 "Nobody Gets the Fleece" premieres on Disney+ January 7, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 7 "I Go Down with the Ship" premieres on Disney+ January 14, 2026
- Season 2, Episode 8 "The Fleece Works Its Magic" premieres on Disney+ January 21, 2026
Is Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 out yet?
Disney/David Bukach
Yes, Percy Jackson season 2, episode 3 premiered on Disney+ December 17. New episodes will air weekly until the finale on January 21.
Stay tuned for more Percy Jackson updates, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch newsletter for other TV show news.