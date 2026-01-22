Walker Scobell literally is, and not just because he plays the character on theshow. When I sat down with

him over Zoom in honor of the Percy Jackson season 2 finale (streaming on Disney+ now), it's clear how witty and intelligent the young actor is, even if he admits he tries not to think too heard.

"I just try not to think about a lot of stuff," he tells Brit + Co (before promptly overthinking that statement). "I mean that sounds really serious. I feel like, I don't know, it's easy to just overthink stuff, so I just don't."

Sounds like something Percy would say if you ask me.

Walker Scobell understand Percy Jackson better than ever. Stepping into Percy's shoes for the second season allowed Walker Scobell to get to know the character on a deeper level, especially when translating moments from the book to the screen. "I think it's weird because when you're reading the book, he's so talkative," Walker says. "He's saying all these funny jokes, but he's saying them to you, the reader. A lot of the stuff he says, he makes a good amount of jokes out loud and some sarcastic comments, but when you're reading it, it's easy to imagine him saying all this stuff, but he's actually quiet in a lot of ways, especially when he doesn't know what's happening." "Everyone's always like, 'Oh, Percy's slow to understand,' and in a lot of ways he is, but with the world, I'm always like — I give him a big break because can you imagine if you were dropped into this universe and you had to learn everything in a day, and go on this massive quest for a lightning bolt? That sounds insane," he continues.

Walker Scobell dives into Percy's care for Annabeth. Disney+ The Percy Jackson cast is currently filming season 3, based on The Titan's Curse, and the upcoming episodes will serve as the first time the book has ever been adapted. The story takes our heroes on a new journey, this time to save Artemis and Annabeth, who have been kidnapped by Atlas. Percy's already told Annabeth that he'd "burn it all down" if it came down to saving Olympus or saving her (after all, his fatal flaw is caring about his friends). And we get a glimpse of that care near the end of season 2, when Annabeth gets injured and Percy interrupts their quest for the Golden Fleece to rescue her. "That one scene, I saw a lot of people saying I looked like Anakin. That was really cool for me because I love Star Wars so much," he says. "Originally in the script, it was basically the same thing, but it was more like Clarisse wouldn't give [the fleece] to me...and then I decided to grab it and go. But it was my idea to kind of mirror Luke in season one. It looks a little different, that red light on my face from the fire. I thought it was cool to have that kind of flickering on my face because it kind of looks like when Luke turned on me in season one, where I'm like, 'Oh, it was you,' and he has that lantern light on his face. So I kind of wanted to do something similar to that, to kind of mirror or to show how similar Luke and Percy are, and the choices they both make when somebody they both really care about is in danger." But it doesn't stop there — Walker also teases that season 3 will have "double" the action you saw this time around! "If you liked all the action too, for season 3, it's maybe double that," he teases. While season 2 had the cast rehearsing fight sequences up to 3 times a month, season 3 definitely leveled up. "It's like at least once a week, if not 5 days of the week. Just the sequences, there's like 2 or 3, or even 4 sequences a month for season 3. That's also why I like that one scene where I take the fleece from Clarisse, cause it's kind of a glimpse of a little bit of what we're gonna see in season 3. It's kind of what happens when, you know, someone that person cares about is taken away."

And he reveals the 'Percy Jackson' cast had a few accidents. Disney/David Bukach But while the stakes rise throughout Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the cast continues to grow closer, mess around, and have fun. Even if leads to some injuries on set. Walker Scobell reveals that during Percy's finale battle with Luke, he and Charlie Bushnell accidentally landed some real blows on each other. "Those fight scenes were difficult because we're up on this hill, and it's November, and I'm wearing armor, so I can't duck. I have to completely bend at the hips every time I want to move," he explains. "Charlie and I are just going at it and the ground is super slippery. So there was a number of times where I accidentally hit Charlie in the face with the hilt of my sword, and there was once, maybe twice where we accidentally let it slip and I would just get a little punched in the face, but like it was pretty even going back and forth." "I told him before the day, I was like, 'How much you wanna bet that a punch is gonna slip and we're gonna hit each other in some way?' And he didn't bet that much because it was almost guaranteed," Walker continues. "When you're going into stuff like that, and especially when you have to act like you're so angry at somebody, and show how angry you are and be super aggressive, stuff's just gonna happen." Well hopefully as the characters' emotions get more intense, the goofing off will increase too. Stay tuned for more news on Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3, coming in 2026!

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.