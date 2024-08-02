The Best Pimple Patches To Clear Your Acne ASAP
My skin and I have a very complicated relationship. Sometimes I love it, sometimes I hate it, but most of the time, I just tolerate it. It's like when it rains on a hair wash day...what are you gonna do about it? I usually have a meticulous skincare routine, and I take a lot of pride in it, but with so many external factors, I can't stop the blemishes from coming. As out of our control as it can be, there are some things we can do to at least minimize the damage. Pimple patches are one of the simplest, easiest, and most effective ways (besides washing your face) to combat acne.
Here are a variety of pimple patches that I've tested...oh, and you can get them all on Amazon!
Peace Out Skincare Acne Dots
If you're looking for the perfect patch to cover your blemishes during the day, I would definitely recommend the Peace Out acne dots. They're super effective at clearing up any un-popped pimples pretty much overnight. Additionally, if you want to keep them covered throughout the day, these are quite translucent, so you can go about your day while still treating your skin!
Kiehl's Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Pimple Patch
If you aren't a fan of sticking something onto your face, I would recommend a liquid pimple patch instead. In my experience, Kiehl's skincare products are always worth the investment. This product doesn't act like a traditional patch, though — it doesn't dry when you apply it, so it's a little more like a serum. I usually put this on before bed and layer it with all my other nighttime skincare products.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Fun fact, this was the first acne treatment product my mom ever bought me when I was around 13 years old. She swore by it, and I do too. It's never failed me, and all these years later, I am still using it to combat my blemishes. What I like about this product is that it literally dries out all the puss and buildup in the pimple overnight, so by the morning, there's usually almost no pimple left.
Mighty Patch Hero Cosmetics Original Patch
The Mighty Patch will always be a great, reliable option. If you're hesitant about where to start, get these pimple patches. They stay on for hours and do a great job of absorbing all the gunk in less than 12 hours. I've used these for a couple of years and always keep a pack with me on the go because you never know when a pimple will pop up (no pun intended).
Daolyo Pimple Patches for Face
The Daolyo patches are very comparable to the Mighty Patch; you really can't go wrong with either of them. What I like about these specifically is that they come in different sizes, as not all blemishes are the same size. If you're prone to cystic acne, the bigger patches would be more useful than sticking on a bunch of smaller ones.
Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots
For their price point, the Peach Slices acne patches work exceptionally well. They are not as fast-acting as the Mighty Patch, but they're a great overnight option. I would say they're still extremely effective and stay stuck to my skin better than any of the other brands I have tried before.
Bioré Pimple Patches
I'm a big fan of the Bioré pore strips, so I wanted to try out their pimple patches too. My summation? I thought they got the job done. Were they my favorite on the market? Probably not. But they definitely helped reduce the redness and irritation of my pimples. They also stick on SUPER well, so if you're moving around a lot or doing some form of exercise, these would be a great solution.
