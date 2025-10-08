There’s nothing I hate more than a pimple, and when it comes to my skin, they always seem to appear at the very worst moments. Luckily, after years and years of back and forth with my acne-prone skin, I’ve landed on a small grouping of tried-and-true products to lessen the look of breakouts – and help heal them, too. My ultimate secret weapon? Hero pimple patches. I’ve been loyal to the brand’s Mighty Patch for five years now and counting. They’re truly effective at diminishing breakouts without any added fuss.

Here’s everything I love about Hero pimple patches, plus why I think they’re the premier choice for people with acne-prone skin.

Amazon First and foremost, I have the most experience with Hero’s original Mighty Patch, though they’ve launched all kinds of pimple patches since I started using them back in 2020. From invisible patches for daytime wear to micropoint patches that tackle breakouts and dark spots, Hero’s really got a wide range of skincare concerns covered (literally).

Amazon As for the original Hero pimple patches, they’re formulated with medical-grade hydrocolloid that pulls out any gunk from breakouts to “improve the look” of pimples after six to eight hours of wear. This distinction of improving the look of pimples is important – while they surely do that, I've found through consistent use that the Hero pimple patches aren’t necessarily a cure-all for treating breakouts from the root cause.

Meredith Holser Nonetheless, the Hero pimple patches are wildly impressive at helping heal my breakouts. They’re so easy to use – just peel a patch from the provided sheet and stick it firmly on your pimple. You definitely want to apply them on clean, dry skin so the stick, well, sticks. I tend to avoid the area of the patches I put on with any subsequent skincare like toner, serum, moisturizer, and SPF. Though you can safely layer products on top of the patches, I personally like to have the peace of mind that they’ll stay on all day without interference from other products.

Amazon The stick on the OG Hero pimple patches is considerably strong, too. Speaking from personal experience, they’ve stayed on through long, sweaty walks, pool days, and nights out filled with dancing. If you’re up to anything that’s overly sweaty or wet, I have noticed that they don’t hold up as well. In fact, I recently tested three patches through an hour-long hot yoga class (on my chin, forehead, and cheek) and all three were mostly raising off my skin by the end. I also wouldn't recommend fully submerging your face in water if you wear them to go swimming. Okay, onto the part that really matters: how well the Hero pimple patches help with breakouts. After years of use, I notice that they’re most effective on bigger, ready-to-pop whiteheads – especially if you’re looking for that satisfying peel. While I do enjoy the experience of the patches pulling out my pimple gunk, more than anything, I love them for covering up broken skin so my breakouts don’t persist. I am a skin-picker and pimple popper, after all.

Amazon All in all, the Hero pimple patches are the most effective pimple patches I’ve ever tried, and I don’t see myself going back to other brands anytime soon. I absolutely prefer them to a light layer of spot treatment, since they’re nearly undetectable on my face and I can easily go about my day without worrying about reapplying a product. I also find that they’re wildly affordable. At $22 for 72 individual pimple patches on Amazon, you're looking at around $0.30 per patch. One patch is definitely great for bigger breakouts, but since I am naturally frugal, I like to stretch the usage of each box, cutting the dots with clean scissors into halves (or even fourths) depending on the size of my breakouts.

Amazon Hero Cosmetics Original Mighty Patch The Hero pimple patches are truly a no-brainer for anyone looking for a simple and non-invasive method for reducing and healing breakouts quickly. Everyone's skin is different, but my pimples are typically visibly reduced in size and redness over two to three days of using the patches. This also depends on the severity of my breakouts, but the most important part is they add a shield from outside contamination so they don’t worsen. Plus, they're currently on sale for Prime Day – you can snag 36 patches for $10 (was $13) or 72 for $18 (was $22). Ditch the annoying, irritating salicylic cream and give these a try ASAP!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more editor product recommendations + skincare tips!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.