5 Affordable Acne Treatments To Finally Minimize Your Breakouts
The best acne treatment solutions get the job without burning your skin — we've all been there, trust me. If you're lucky, they're also under $50 and work well with your other skincare products.
Need to stock up on acne treatment, but don't want to make the drive to your local Sephora or pay for something that's full-priced? Take advantage of these amazing Prime Day deals and save up to 30% off!
Kiehl's Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution (Editor's Pick, $21 — 30% off)
I love anything Kiehl's has to offer because the products are soothing, yet effective — hence my latest obsession with their Acne-Clearing Solution. It has 2% salicylic acid, 4% niacinamide, and 0.2% licorice root in it, which are all of the ingredients I love to find in acne treatments. While the salicylic acid works to target the root cause of breakouts, the niacinamide helps minimize pores and the licorice root soothes any inflammation.
I can genuinely say that I love using this after cleansing my face with Kate Somerville's Sulfur Cleanser and using a hyaluronic acid serum. It immediately targets whatever pimples are on my face without any tingling or burning!
Murad Acne Control Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment ($18 — 30% off)
This acne treatment claims to reduce blemishes in just four hours and immediately provide soothing relief to whatever area is inflamed. It also has 2% salicylic acid in it along with patented pine and thyme-inspired complex that fights external irritants.
La Roche-Posay Dual Action Acne Treatment ($30 — 18% off)
La Roche-Posay is another top (and beloved French girl) skincare brand that has a fast-acting acne treatment. It not only targets pimples, but it works to combat blackheads and whiteheads as well.
Instead of salicylic acid, it contains 5.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide and micro-exfoliating lipohydroxy acid (LHA) to help treat all the clogged pores without irritating the most sensitive skin.
It's also been approved for teenagers to use, which can be a plus for those who are dealing with hormonal breakouts.
Kate Somervile EradiKate Acne Treatment ($20 — 30% off)
Though this doesn't have clear gel formula, Kate Somerville's EradiKate Acne Treatment can be used to treat visible and hidden breakouts lurking beneath your skin's surface. It's made with 10% sulfur, BHA Salicylic Acid, and Zinc Oxide — three powerful ingredients that work overtime to treat your skin.
Bliss Clear Genius Acne Spot Treatment ($10 — 10% off)
Talk about an inexpensive acne treatment that packs a powerful punch! This Clear Genius Acne Spot Treatment is the fragrance-free option you need when you won't want to spend over $20, and it's especially formulated for those who have oily skin.
Aside from having 2% salicylic acid and niacinamide in it, you can find witch hazel, zinc PCA, and cica that help soothe your pores. Also, this acne treatment won't dry out your skin!
