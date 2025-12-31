Does anyone else suffer from the driest skin during wintertime? I swear whenever November rolls around, my complexion goes from dewy and aglow to dull and flaky. It’s gotten to the point where I barely want to leave the house since I’m so embarrassed about the excessive dryness. But this year, I’m taking active steps to combat my dry skin issues throughout the season when dryness and dullness are at their peak. Say 'goodbye' to unwanted flakes and chapped skin with these ultra-hydrating sheet masks, all perfect for winter.

Scroll on to shop the 8 best sheet masks to soothe and heal dry winter skin.

Amazon Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Sensitive Skin Serum Mask If you want to feel like you’re at a luxury spa for the low price of $10, you’re gonna want to snag this sheet masks. When I put it on, I feel like I’ve spent hundreds on a spa facial. It’s just so soothing and is especially great for dry skin. Even more rewarding than the feeling of this mask on your skin is the results after the fact. Your skin will look fresh, dewy, and glowing. For the best results, pop the sheet mask in the fridge at least an hour before use.

Target LOOPS Dream Sleep Face Mask Calling all dry skin-havers! If this winter has you constantly itching, scratching, and flaking all over, you’ll fall in love with this LOOPS mask. It’s basically like slathering petroleum jelly all over your face, but in mask form.

Amazon Numbuzin No. 9 NAD+ BIO Lifting Face Mask Did somebody say inexpensive facelift?! I’m a huge fan of this sheet mask. It has an unreal lifting effect that always lasts way longer than expected. As someone whose skin has started sagging with age, this product is a must-have for me.

Amazon CosRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask My skin is so dull in the winter, thanks to the icy climate I live in. And to be honest, I’m not particularly fond of its corpse-esque look. So, in an effort to bring much-needed life back to my skin, I typically reach for these CosRX sheet masks and I’m always impressed with the results.

Amazon Skin Gym Reusable Face Mask One thing that endlessly bugs me about sheet masks is the fact that they’re truly a one-and-done sort of deal. It almost makes me not want to buy them, since I prefer sustainable skincare routines. Fortunately, Skin Gym offers this high-quality reusable silicone face mask! However, the mask isn’t infused with products itself. Instead, it's meant to be used after your skincare routine to help the products really sink in.

Amazon Biodance Bio Collagen Kelp Real Deep Mask Okay, so you might look like the Phantom of the Opera while wearing this overnight mask, but believe me when I say the results are oh-so worth it. My skin is plumper, more moisturized, and crack-free with it. I feel like it took five years off my face after one wear.

Amazon Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Mask Raise your hand if you still deal with adult acne. That's okay – it’s actually way more common than you’d think. If you have sensitive skin that flares up easily, you’re in good company. Whenever I have flare-ups, I always turn to these Mediheal masks that significantly calm my skin. They're also great for oil-driven breakouts.

Amazon Some By Mi Retinol Intense Daily Mask Dealing with aging skin? Perhaps your frown lines are more intense than they used to be, or maybe your folds are a lot more prominent than they were in your 20s. If this sounds familiar, you should pop this mask into your shopping cart. Retinol is basically magic for anti-aging, and you’ll see fantastic results in no time.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more of our favorite skincare products!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.