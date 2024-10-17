My Husband Won’t Stop Stealing My Bougie Skincare Products — They’re THAT Good
When I'm looking to see if a bougie skincare product is worth re-purchasing, I have a finely tuned (and slightly unique) barometer. I check how my skin reacts, feel out the longevity of the product, notice any immediate results — and see if my husband starts stealing it from me. He has the strongest opinions of anyone I know, so when I look in my skincare cabinet and see products moved around that I definitely didn't touch, that's how I know they're good. Do I wish he had more affordable taste? Yes, but the man gets quality, and I have to say I'm quite proud.
Wanna know what he — and I — can't get enough of right now? Here are the skincare products, from face mists to face masks, that are genuinely so good, you won't be able to stop your partner from stealing them.
Amazon
First Aid Beauty Radiance Pads
Starting off this list strong with my most-stolen product: the First Aid Beauty Radiance Pads. My husband uses these like they're candy, and at this point, I have to buy 3 boxes because of how quickly we both use them.
Exfoliating pads are a great way to cleanse your skin, especially if you get a lot of buildup from makeup, sweat, or your environment. These are great to use to make sure you've cleaned all of the dirt from the day off before you go to bed. And if you're greedy like my husband, you can also use these day and night for extra glowing skin.
Amazon
Innisfree Daily Mineral Sunscreen
You can never go wrong with sunscreen, but if you have sensitive skin like me (and my husband), then opt for this option from Innisfree! It's super light, and doesn't have lots of perfumes or random fragrance — super helpful when you're trying not to irritate your skin. It also has hyaluronic acid which is super moisturizing, so it won't leave you with textured or dry skin!
Amazon
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
This hand cream became my addiction over the past couple months — which means it also became my husband's. I even had to buy him his own, because I was so tired of hearing, "Hey, can I use that good-smelling lotion again?"
This hand cream that has the most soothing feel — and smell! — on the skin. Definitely stock up on this for the colder months and you, just like the over 10,000 Amazon reviewers, will love it!
Amazon
Caudalie Vinopure Clay Mask
Sometimes I like to convince my husband to have a nice, spa night in (I don't have to try very hard, he's clearly easily convinced), and this face mask is the first product I reach for. It seriously cleanses the skin, and practically eliminates visible pores from your skin. It's a very strange, detoxifying mask that I would recommend to anyone — but only to use about once every other week!
Amazon
Tatcha Deep Cleanser
I just had to re-stock this product because you-know-who has been using it far too much for my liking... And I have to say, I understand why! It's very lightweight, but it really gets into your pores and helps cleanse them thoroughly. Plus, a little really does go a long way — so even if you're sharing it with your own partner, it will last!
Amazon
It Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream
This eye cream eliminates any trace of bags under your eyes...like it really makes them non-existent! So much so, that my husband noticed my bags were gone, and so naturally he's started using it too. It's honestly life-changing, and I'll always buy refills of this baby no matter how much we use it!
Amazon
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser
This has to be one of my most practical products that I didn't know I needed — or rather, we needed. If you get bumps on your skin from the sun, KP, rashes, or eczema, this product eliminates it all. It has 10% AHA which is extremely exfoliating, and basically works like magic on the skin. Such a good product!
Amazon
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist
My husband would be furious if I shared this with you, but he's a face mist girly like me, through and through. As much as most men may not want to admit it, they like being pampered — and this mist truly makes you feel like you're at a spa! It's that good! I use this in the morning, because it just wakes me up with the most refreshing peppermint-like feeling. I adore this spray so much! And so does my husband...unfortunately for my bank account.
Looking for more skincare recs? Check out our storefront for all our faves!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.