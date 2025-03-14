4 Expert Tips For How To Treat "Stubborn" Hormonal Acne — & Fast

I don't know whether to treat my period acne as guests or annoying pests. I'm familiar with balancing my hormones, but even that seems to be a great mystery when painful breakouts appear on my forehead or chin. Even relying on a face wash fromFarmacy Beautyisn't always a match for their stubbornness.

But esthetician Danielle Gronich wants to dispel the idea hormonal acne's impossible to treat. Plus, she's exposing the truth about ingredients that could be causing flareups 👀. Known as The Acne Guru, Gronich has over 10 years of experience treating cystic acne, and is the founder of both the San Diego Acne Clinic CLEARSTEM Skincare.

Ready for our acne to be in great hands?

Scroll to learn The Acne Guru's top 4 tips for treating stubborn hormonal breakouts

What's the biggest myth about hormonal acne? Taylor Nicole/Dupe Photos I love relying on TikTok to find cute matcha drink recipes to remake, but I know some of the skincare advice shared on the app shouldn't be followed. But there's one thing in particular Gronich isn't a fan of. "The biggest myth about hormonal acne is that you have to be on birth control in order to solve it. This myth is all over social media, but I believe it comes from the medical world not really understanding hormones and having to rely on prescriptions to override them." Would you believe me if I told you she's not wrong? I've been on birth control off and on since I was teenager, but I've yet to see it get to the root of my acne problem!

What are different types of hormonal acne? Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels Did you know not all hormonal acne stems directly from your period? According to Gronich, "there are many different triggers" for it with "the most common ones being stress and high sugar or processed foods" because they "impact our hormones." However, that's not all! "Also extremely common is PCOS, estrogen dominance, progestin-related acne from certain birth control controls like the hormonal IUD, and then there is another type of hormonal acne caused by the vitamins and supplements we take," she adds. Going a step further, Gronich says "certain vitamins and supplements can spike testosterone or interfere with other enzyme processes that throw off our hormones." I guess this is why my doctor always recommends I consult with her before taking random tablets so I'm not disrupting anything in my body!

Why do I see breakouts on my forehead, cheeks, or chin sometimes? Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Remember the face mapping tool we were introduced to years ago? There's truth to them which is why Gronich created a Pore-Clogging Ingredient Checker for you to get more insight about what you're putting on your skin. But back to what your breakouts are trying to tell you! Given Gronich's experience, she knows "different areas of the face can represent different parts of the body." She sees "hormonal acne most on the chin and jawline" because "we have the deepest hair follicles there." Want to know what this means for our body's reaction to certain foods and products? "Dairy has insulin-like growth factor hormone so many people who consume dairy regularly get hormonal acne right on their chin. Some people are taking too much vitamin B 12 which throws off their hormones and you see it on the jawline," she says. Then there's our relationship with using a ton of beauty products. Gronich is firm about telling "people to remove pore-ingredients from their skin care ad makeup" because "acne that's all over your face" is the direct result of "something that's being put all over your face." Not being aware of what we're using "will flare with our PMS cycle, so we accidentally think it's hormonal," accodring to her. But nope! "...it can also just be caused by those hidden pore-clogging ingredients," she states.

Okay, how do I treat what feels like hormonal acne? Yan Krukau/Pexels No matter your skin type, there's a few ingredients you can use to treat hormonal acne over time. "People can treat their hormonal acne with mandelic acid, and spot treatments like sulfur," Gronich shares. She also says, "Benzoyl peroxide can be a useful tool as well but must be used carefully so as not to over strip the skin. Don't take this advice lightly because I accidentally created more issues when I used this haphazardly. If you don't want to use Benzoyl peroxide, she says you try "ice rolling." The amount of times you can use this tool depends on your skin type. "...if you are oily, you can use these treatments every day."

How do I treat dark spots left over from hormonal acne Ron Lach/Pexels Gronich's tips for treating dark spots are making me rethink my shower habits because I've been doing the opposite of what's considered helpful for my skin. She says, "Avoid using hot water in the shower as it continually inflames the skin and further damages the delicate scar tissue!" Furthermore, you can "use anti-inflammatory products," according to her. "Serums that contain hyaluronic acid can be very helpful, as well as gentle massaging to activate circulation which stimulates our wound healing response in the skin. Red light therapy can also be fantastic for scarring, along with professional micro needling treatments," she remarks.

The best things you and I can do are being mindful of what we eat, supplements we take, and what we put on our faces. Also, a lot of patience goes a long way when treating hormonal acne.

