Your Ultimate Vacation Packing List For An Epic Girl's Weekend
You and your friends deserve a nice break from your daily routines — you deserve a girls trip. You know, one that'll give you all those sweet, sweet laugh-out-loud moments to reminisce on when you're back at your desk next week. But with every girls trip comes one very important question: what the heck should you pack? So, while you're busy making plans for the best brunch and some supreme R&R, we've rounded up some cute essential items you'll need on your next girls trip.
TKEES Lily Nudes Pout Flip Flops ($55)
Image via TKEES
A classic pair of flat-sole flip flops are a necessity for a girls trip. They're great for trekking to the beach or slipping into when those sexy stiletto heels cause your feet to ache after a couple of hours.
Stoney Clover Lane Travel Case ($88)
Image via Stoney Clover Lane
Alongside your makeup, you'll probably also have your cell phone charger(s), headphones, and backup batteries. This case, complete with removable dividers, makes sure everything is protected and organized in a cute way.
Stoney Clover Lane Packing Cubes (Set of 5) ($108)
Image via Stoney Clover Lane
If you plan to bring a lot of items you can't bear to leave at home, this set of packing cubes will see you through. You can even go the extra mile by labeling them, keeping everything in its proper place.
Solid & Striped Polaroid Go Camera (White) ($99)
Image via Solid & Striped
The idea of lugging your laptop around so you can upload and edit your vlog might be fun at home, but having a portable Polaroid camera to capture instant moments is adorably nostalgic and even more convenient.
Solid & Striped The Wategos Sunglasses ($99)
Image via Solid & Striped
Make a pistachio green statement with this pair of sunglasses by Solid & Striped. You can wear these while sitting at the bar on the beach, sipping a yummy cocktail — tequila mockingbird anyone?
Sold & Striped The Beach Towel (Pacific Blue/Marmalade/Buttercup) ($25)
Image via Solid & Striped
When's the last time you actually invested in a towel that didn't get ruined by wet sand? If you've had your fair share of experiences with sand getting trapped in places you weren't expecting, this beach towel can help eliminate the chance of that happening again.
Rue De Verneuil Tote M Palais Royal ($267)
Image via Solid & Striped
This tote is the perfect beach bag! It's stylish enough to serve as a purse, but durable enough to deal with all the beachy elements. It's also got soft canvas inside so you don't have to worry about scratching your sunnies when you toss them inside.
Red Dress Jumping In White Multi-Print Bag ($44)
Image via Red Dress
Are you the friend who over packs or at least makes sure everyone will have what they need? Then you need this versatile, trendy bag from Red Dress. It's large enough to fit snacks, a few drinks, and that extra sunscreen you most definitely need in it.
Lisa Says Gah Cupid Sunglasses ($155)
Go retro with this pair of cute, classic sunglasses from Lisa Says Gah! While you may not be able to star in Grease, you can still invoke some modern The Pink Ladies energy.
Lisa Says Gah The Oasis Hat (Tan) ($149)
Image via Lisa Says Gah
Beat the heat with this wide-brimmed straw hat from Lisa Says Gah! Made of sisal hemp with a fedora shape, the sun won't stand a chance against this hat.
Clare V. Red with Navy Checkered Passport Sleeve ($115)
Image via Claire V.
Encase your navy passport in this red and navy checkered passport sleeve. Not only is it easily recognizable (in case you happen to lose it in your bag), it's functionality makes it worth the buy.
Clare V. Luggage Tag ($55)
Image via Claire V.
If you and your friends plan to fly to your destination, you may be worried about it getting lost in the sea of other bags at the airport's baggage claim. To quell your fears, this red and navy checkered luggage tag from Claire V. lets you more easily spot your suitcase.
Show Me Your Mumu Lido Sarong ($44)
Your swimsuit sarong just received a colorful upgrade with this vibrant sarong. You can wear a nude bathing suit, or opt for warmer tones like SunKist orange or hunter green.
Show Me Your Mumu Kiran Sarong ($54)
Image via Show Me Your Mumu
Not everyone likes a mini sarong. Some prefer a little more coverage, like this Show Me Your Mumu Kiran Sarong, and that's perfectly fine! When paired with a white bikini and wide-brimmed straw hat, you'll look beach-ready.
Stanley The Iceflow Flip Straw Tumbler (20 oz) ($26)
Image via Stanley
Remember what we said about storing extra drinks in your tote bag earlier? Well, this tumbler is sure to keep you cool and refreshed, regardless of what you're drinking!
Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 20 ($30)
Image via Rare Beauty
Since you and your girls will be probably be in and out of the sun, wearing a full face of make-up might not sound appealing. Instead you can wear Rare Beauty's Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer. It contains SPF 20, so not only will your skin be protected from the sun, you'll also have a radiant complexion while you're at it.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask ($49)
Image via Summer Fridays
Jet lag is very real and can cause your skin to look and feel dull. To help combat that, Summer Fridays formulated a mask filled with ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to calm your pores while putting moisture back in your skin.
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen ($36)
Looking for a lightweight sunscreen that feels as smooth as a serum does, but is also full of rich antioxidants that helps protect your skin from sun damage? Summer Fridays' ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen has you covered — literally.
Sun Bum Texturizing Sea Spray ($17)
Image via Sun Bum
Are you looking for something that gives you effortless, "I just walked out of the water" hair? Try Sun Sum's Texturizing Sea Spray that's made with sea kelp. Your hair will thank you later.
Beis The East To West Tote in Beige ($108)
Image via Beis
Cute carry-on bags do exist — just ask Beis. Their The East To The West tote is made of recyclable material and has various compartments that can house items like your Stanley Tumbler, or your passport if you're traveling out of the country.
Manifatura Beach Towel (Pistachio Green) ($56)
The oversized beach towel of your fantasies just arrived in the form of this pistachio and cream towel. You'll feel like you're sitting on a treat due to being made of Turkish long fiber cotton. Seriously, it's the ultimate soft beach towel.
Sunday Supply Black Sands Beach Chair ($152, was $169)
Image via Sunday Supply Co.
If sitting or lounging on a beach towel sounds like the last thing you want to do, try bringing your own trendy beach chair. This one is portable and doesn't take up a lot of room.
Analog CC Analog Camera with Development ($30, was $32)
Image via Analog
If you're feeling nostalgic, you'll love carrying around a disposable camera to have developed at your local CVS.
CALPAK Silk Travel Set ($38, was $95)
Image via CALPAK
To speed through the length of time it takes to get to wherever you're going, try investing in a neck pillow and matching eye mask. You won't have to worry about having a sore neck the next time you fall asleep on your long car or plane ride.
CALPAK Water Bottle Holder ($42)
Image via CALPAK
If you don't want to risk your tumbler spilling in your tote bag, this waterproof water bottle holder will ease your worries. It has a shoulder strap in case you don't feel like holding it with your hands and it's completely insulated.
For more inspiration that takes you beyond summer, stop by our travel Pinterest board.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Stoney Clover Lane
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.