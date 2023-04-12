Your Guide to a Girls Trip at Walt Disney World
In my (slightly biased) opinion, Walt Disney World is one of the best destinations for a girls trip! With countless ways to spend your time, there is something for everyone, from thrill-seekers to sight-seers. After three years of living in the Magic Kingdom’s backyard and planning trips with my friends regularly, I’ve curated a perfect itinerary with just the right amount of pixie dust, relaxation, and spontaneity. Here are my tips on your must-see attractions, entertainment, food, and drinks for your next girls trip to Disney!
Something for everyone in the group chat
Image via Haley Sprankle
If you’re reuniting with your childhood besties, take this chance to embrace all the feels and plan a trip filled with childhood nostalgia! From waving to characters in the Festival of Fantasy parade, to enjoying popcorn and cotton candy on Main Street, USA — you’ll feel like a kid again!
Image via Chloe Lang
If your group is ready to celebrate all of their girlboss accomplishments from this year, grab a free Celebration button at one of the many gift shops and toast around the world at EPCOT. This is the perfect park to stroll, try different foods, and even see some Broadway stars or classic rock and roll bands perform.
College roommate is a huge Star Wars fan? Take the afternoon to go to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Help the rebel spies in Rise of the Resistance, grab a blue milk, and say hi to the Stormtroopers on your way to steal some coaxium on the Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
Relax Resort-Side
Image via Chloe Lang
If you want to enjoy the ambiance of Disney, but prefer something a little off the beaten path, explore one of the many resorts located on the Disney property. Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Fort Wilderness have to be my all-time favorite options for this. Cozying up fireside with a hot latte in the lobby followed by walking through the campsites at Fort Wilderness gives an excellent respite from the crowded parks. At Christmas and Halloween time, the campers go all-out with decorations and even do a golf-cart parade on the major holidays!
Image via Chloe Lang
You could also have a girls night out — Disney style! Get dolled up and grab a drink at Enchanted Rose, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort’s Beauty and the Beast-themed lounge. Or, enjoy tropical drinks at Trader Sam’s in Disney’s Polynesian Resort and make your way down to the beach for fireworks and the electrical water pageant afterwards! The Walt Disney World resort options are your oyster!
Make it even more Magical
Image via Chloe Williams
If you plan vacations the way I do — AKA mapping out every aspect ahead of time that I can — one of the best parts of a trip is picking out the fun little details! Take the magic into your own hands and consider the new, innovative ways you can connect with your friends and participate in your favorite stories. One of the best ways to do this is to "Disneybound!"
Wendy Darling Disneybound for the Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party!
Chloe Lang
Another classic, enchanting activity is pin trading throughout the parks. This is one of the oldest park traditions, dating back to October 1999! Grab a starter pack of pins at one of the merchandise shops, then trade with Cast Members all around — you never know what stories or facts you could learn, and what fun pins you might discover!
No matter where you are at Disney, nearly everything is Instagram-able, giving you the perfect opportunity for a photoshoot with friends. You can snap a shot of your favorite snacks, pose with princesses, or capture the iconic castle — there are photo ops galore! Some of my favorites are the purple wall in Tomorrowland, the Bubblegum wall in EPCOT, the Tangled restrooms, and anywhere in Galaxy’s Edge.
With these tips, your next girls trip is sure to be a magical one to remember — no wishes on stars necessary.
Ready to plan your next vacation? Get all the latest travel tips and tricks with Brit + Co.
Lead image via Chloe Lang
