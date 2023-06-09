24 Best Friend Quotes Perfect For Your Next Instagram Tribute
Gather your besties! It’s National Best Friend Day, so there’s no time like the present to shower all of your friends with some good ‘ol TLC. Whether you’re next door or thousands of miles away, show them how much you care about their friendship with any of these heartwarming quotes. Oh – and these work for every love language, too.
“Friendships between women, as any woman will tell you, are built of a thousand small kindnesses... swapped back and forth and over again.” – Michelle Obama, Becoming
Michelle Obama always know what to say.
“If you have two friends in your lifetime, you're lucky. If you have one good friend, you're more than lucky.” – S.E. Hinton
Keep those people close, always.
“If you have good friends, no matter how much life is sucking , they can make you laugh.” – P.C. Cast
Cherish those people!
"I need you to text me every 30 seconds saying that everything is gonna be okay.' — Leslie, Parks and Recreation
That sounds about right! 📲
“No friendship is an accident. ” – O. Henry
You are meant to meet each other — trust that.
“There's nothing like the deep breaths after laughing that hard. Nothing in the world like a sore stomach for all the right reasons." – Perks of Being a Wallflower
And this is why friendship is so beautiful.
“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything.” – Muhammad Ali
To truly love your friends is to know the meaning of friendship, first.
“Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years.” – Richard Bach
Quality 👏 over 👏 quantity! 👏
“Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art.... It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival.” – C.S. Lewis
We couldn't put it better ourselves.
“Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.” – Khalil Gibran
If you feel like you're being used, now is the time to reevaluate that friendship.
“Two things you will never have to chase: True friends & true love.” – Mandy Hale
And if you're chasing either, they're not worth your energy.
“Talk between women friends is always therapy...” – Jayne Anne Phillips
That's for sure!
“Silence makes the real conversations between friends. Not the saying, but the never needing to say that counts.” – Margaret Lee Runbeck
THIS is the true mark of friendship.
"If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." – Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh never fails to make us tear up. 🥲
“A good friend is a connection to life - a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world.” – Lois Wyse
Hold your nearest and dearest tight — it may be a bumpy ride.
“A friend is someone with whom you dare to be yourself.” – Frank Crane
Abso-freaking-lutely. This is the one! 👏
“Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” – Elie Wiesel
That's why you need to keep your friends close, even in romantic relationships.
“A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be.” – Unknown
And that's whaat true friendship is all about.
“Maybe we could be each other's soulmates. Then we could let men be just these great, nice guys to have fun with.” – Charlotte, Sex and the City
Platonic soulmates are the best soulmates.
“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” – Anais Nin
We truly cannot think of a more beautiful and poetics description of friendship.
"I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends." – Reese Witherspoon
Same, Reese. Same.
“A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” – Unknown
Prioritize your closest friends, because those are the people who love you for you.
“Friends and good manners will carry you where money won't go.” – Margaret Walker
And that's why maintaining strong, healthy friendships is pinnacle.
“Other women who are killing it should motivate you, thrill you, challenge you and inspire you.” – Taylor Swift
Our favorite global superstar and honorary PhD really knows her stuff!
Which quote are you sending to your bestie? Let us know in the comments or on social@britandco!
