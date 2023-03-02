Here's Everything You Should Be Packing For Your Next Tropical Vacation
As the winter season comes to a close, long, sun-kissed summer days are top of mind. If you're beating the winter blues by jetting somewhere warmer, last year's shorts and flip flops aren't going to cut it for your best beach 'fit. Trade in your winter accessories for straw hats and sunnies. Top everything off with a floral maxi dress before hitting the sand. Peep these essentials to kickstart your next tropical vacation packing – and don't forget your sunscreen!
Swim & Beachwear
Summersalt 'The Sidestroke' in Sky & Blue Mountain & White Sand ($95)
This one-piece is universally flattering, and the colors reflect the dreamiest beach days around. Catch some rays while staying comfortable with the soft (and mostly recycled!) fabric and supportive, asymmetrical strap.
Luli Fama Long Caftan in Sunshine Addict ($144)
This longline caftan is the perfect partner for layering over your swimsuit after a long day on the sand. Watch the sunset beyond the waves while staying covered up!
Trina Turk Vivid Vista Pareo Sarong ($122) & Layered Triangle Top ($98)
Wear this versatile cover-up sarong as a top, dress, or skirt, creating a 3-in-1 style you'll instantly call a vacation essential!
Londre 'The Minimalist' ($129)
If Cher Horowitz were going to vacation in Tulum in 2023, she'd be wearing this one-piece. Flirt a bit with this swimsuit's low-cut back, and don't be afraid to play with color, as this style comes in a dozen different hues.
Rebecca Vallance Satiago Balconette Top ($139) & High Pant ($99)
A high-waist bikini is your beach bestie. The bottoms keep things in check, never failing to make you look like the next Sports Illustrated cover model. This fun pattern is an instant yes from us.
Madewell Contrast Shirred Bandeau Top ($55) & Classic Contrast Bikini Bottom ($45)
This vintage-style bikini is crafted from recycled materials. Who knew a sustainable suit could be so precious? Get creative with the removable spaghetti straps to meet the needs of any beach 'fit.
Faithfull The Brand Aurea One Piece in Kiwifruit Green ($189)
Fall in love with this one piece's unique fabric that hugs your beach body in all the right ways. A one piece swimsuit can also serve as a bodysuit on dry land to layer a sarong or skirt over to wear to the iconic post-swim dinner.
Vacation-Ready Outfits
For Love & Lemons Arya Mini Dress ($227)
This airy mini dress is the go-to design to pair with your tan. If you're vacationing in a tropical destination, the cutouts along the sides and back will combat extra perspiration.
Tiare Hawaii Naia Maxi Dress in Tie-Dye ($128)
Halter tops are the essence of a tropical vacation because they're an uncomplicated wear. This dress features the easy-to-wear halter style, and an unmissable rainbow colorway. Forget the rainbows after rain, you can wear one any time!
Out From Under By The Sea Crochet Bikini Top ($59) & Mini Skirt ($55)
Floerns Two-Piece Floral Set ($39)
Pick up a matching set for your next vacation. It's a great option to wear the two pieces together, or you can break them up to wear separately. It's all about maximizing the weeks-long wardrobe that you may or may not have frantically stuffed into your carry-on.
Kona Sol Smocked Waist Side Slit Cover Up Pants in Green ($25)
Stack a bikini top with these breezy pants, and you've got yourself a certifiably beachy outfit. Vacay is all about relaxation, so keep things effortless with these stylish pants.
L*Space Catalina Top ($119) & Catalina Pant ($119)
This set comprised of flowy chiffon creates plenty of space for you to breathe (especially for anyone suffering from the post-sunburn struggle). We adore the funky florals that match the tropical flowers you'll spot on vacation.
Baobab Zadeh Midi Dress ($285)
Look no further than this asymmetrical dress for your candle lit dinner on the beach look. The vibrant turquoise hue recalls the picturesque waters you'll be dining by, so make sure to snap a few vacay pics while you're at it.
Kona Sol Button-Up Cover Up Shirtdress ($28)
This chic button-up swim cover is a gorgeous basic to have on-hand during vacation. It's an easy style to wear, and it's super breathable for warm beach days. The long sleeves provide SPF protection, too, so when you want to escape the sun, this shirtdress is waiting for you.
Beach-to-Brunch Sandals
TKEES Gemma Sandal in Beach Bum ($55)
These barely-there sandals are so comfy. They come in a range of shades, including five nudes, which means you're sure to find your perfect match no matter what your skin tone is. Prepare for the most fun in the sun as you slide into this sandal style.
Matisse Del Mar Platform Sandal ($40)
Completing any casual outfit with a thick platform and dependable wide upper band, these raffia sandals are locked and loaded to hit the beach! Pair with a ruffled maxi dress for an easy dinner look.
Jeffrey Campbell Linques Sandals in Orange ($130)
These comfy flats carry extra flair, topped with an organic shape that reminds us of strolling the sand, collecting seashells. The good news about these sandals are that they can be taken anywhere on vacation, from the beach to a dinner out.
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal in Silver ($50)
These sandals are totally waterproof, so you don't have to worry about submerging them in sea water. This style is designed with a lightweight material to make vacation packing a breeze.
Alohas Overcast Sandals in White Leather ($170)
Think flip flops, but elevated. This chic style from Alohas provides a lush footbed for your long walks along the beach. They come in a handful of different colors to satisfy your vacation outfit cravings.
Tropical Accessories
Sensi Studio Pullthrough Bag ($267)
Skip the leather you usually reach for, and opt for a low-effort straw material for lazy beach days. Your sunnies and sunscreen now have the perfect home!
Courtney Slim Rectangle Sunglasses in Red ($20)
Venture off with a more moody look wearing these skinny frames. They're the best companion for a vacay excursion and offer a unique pop of color.
L*Space Isadora Hat ($84)
This bucket hat design extends to a 3-inch brim to give you sufficient coverage from the sun. The straw material is a great match for beach days since it's super breathable.
Crap Eyewear The Bikini Vision in Crystal Kelp ($99)
Cult Gaia Nala Mini Clutch in Dragonfruit ($398)
Hit the dance floor with this seashell-shaped clutch! Its eye-catching metallic shine inherits an endless string of compliments from your beach disco dance partners.
Baggu Cloud Bag in Taupe ($56)
This tote does it all. It's crafted with a lightweight, water-resistant material that's the perfect setup for a beach bag! It has countless pockets for your belongings, so this style can double as a carry-on bag!
Becksöndergaard Ollie Bucket Hat ($47)
Accessorize your tropical vacation with a bucket hat. This one will keep you cool for days in the sun, thanks to the reflective white fabric. It's decorated with ultra-cute embroidered flowers to add a flirty vibe!
Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($65)
These minimal sunnies frame your face and produce a very 90's look that you can add to any vacation outfit. These trusty glasses will block the harmful rays from your eyes while you're tanning all day.
Mallory is a New York-based marketer and writer focusing on fashion, beauty, and travel. Prior to joining Brit + Co as Head of Social, Mallory led digital strategy for brands like L’Oreal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. When not scrolling on TikTok, Mallory enjoys binge-watching 90s faves (Buffy and Sabrina forever!), aimlessly walking around the city, and planning her next adventure. You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).