13 Tasty Fall Mocktails That'll Be Perfect For Your Friendsgiving Function
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Fall cocktails may get all the love, but you don't need alcohol to make a pretty drink with fun ice and a nice glass. Well-made fall mocktails can be every bit as refreshing and a great way to embrace autumn and celebrate Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving. Besides – seasonal drinks are really *all* about the ingredients — mainly apple, pumpkin, and fig. So, get your mocktail cart ready and check out the yummy non-alcoholic cocktails below!
Jaguar's Coupe
Though originally crafted for a May holiday (hola, Cinco de Mayo), this drink can be a total fall mocktail. It's zesty and sweet all at the same time, and brings some warmth via bell pepper juice. Give this one a try when you don't feel like sipping on some alc. (via Nikola Nikoletić, Head Bartender at Patent Pending for Brit + Co.)
Ginger, Orange, Cranberry, + Raspberry Spritz
For this sipper, you'll use a can of Cranberry Raspberry Spindrift alongside some fresh ginger and orange to craft a crisp glass that's sure to bring forth fall feels. (via Spindrift)
Espresso Martini Mocktail
The girlies love an espresso martini – so make sure you've got this virgin recipe in your arsenal for your besties who don't drink. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Honey Blackberry Mint Mocktails
Blackberry and mint is *the* combo of the season. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Apple Lemonade
Apple juice (or cider) gets a citrusy twist from lemon juice in this crisp, refreshing fall mocktail. (via The Endless Meal)
Sparkling Cranberry Kombucha Mocktail
All fall cocktails require for that extra oomph is a splash of kombucha – this holiday-forward one will provide a great flavor transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas, with the help of cranberry. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Non-Alcoholic Juicy Julep
This sip is seemingly summery, but we urge you to make it work for fall. It's heavenly. (via Completely Delicious)
Apple Cider Bourbon Cocktail
Swap the bourbon for sparkling water (or apple cider!) to make this fall-spiced cocktail a true mocktail. (via Amanda Wilens)
The Hermoine Granger
To make this cute Harry Potter-inspired mocktail, substitute the vodka for lemon juice and apple cider vinegar. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Woodford Spire Cocktail
Trade bourbon for black tea to make this cranberry-lemonade cocktail a very delish mocktail. (via Barley & Sage)
Pomegranate Pomander Spritz Mocktail
Non-alc bitters and vanilla extract work together to really forge some unforgettable flavors in this fall mocktail. (via The First Mess)
Harry Potter Pumpkin Juice
Inspired by the pumpkin juice at Harry Potter World, this fall mocktail mixes apple cider, pumpkin puree, and apricot nectar with vanilla and pumpkin spice – yummm. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Cranberry Mocktail
The thyme garnish on this fall mocktail is a no-brainer for amping up the seasonal vibes! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Follow us on Pinterest for more fall-ready drinks and recipes!
Lead image via The First Mess.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
- 14 Fall Cocktail Recipes for Coffee Lovers Everywhere - Brit + Co ›
- This Kombucha Drink Is One Of Our Favorite Mocktail Recipes - Brit ... ›
- Thanksgiving Cocktails: Boozy Fall Drink Recipes - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 11 La Croix Mocktail Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- 21 Tasty Mocktails to Sip on This Season - Brit + Co ›
- Easy 3-Minute Harry Potter Pumpkin Juice Recipe - Brit + Co ›