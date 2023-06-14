This Y2K Shirt From Amazon Already Saved My Summer Wardrobe
Every time I look in my dresser and feel like I have nothing to wear, I tell myself I need to buy my favorite pieces...in multiple colors. That way, I'll always feel confident in my outfits and never run out of options! Well, I finally took my own advice and bought two of this Y2K shirt on Amazon. And it's safe to say that it's already saved my summer fashion— I can't wait to buy more!
First Impressions On This Y2K Top
Image via Amazon
I'm usually a size medium, but I trusted the Amazon reviews and sized up to an extra large (I know that's a huge jump, but you have to trust the process). I was nervous the shirt would be too big, but it ended up fitting perfectly, if not a little bit snug. Keep that in mind if you end up looking at larger sizes — they won't translate the way other pieces in your closet will!
I ordered both the lighter and darker purple, and I found that you can see through the lighter purple a little bit, but it works great if you have a flesh-colored bra on underneath.
The main reason I bought this particular shirt was because I needed something simple that relied on texture more than a crazy pattern. I was (and am!) super happy with the three-dimensional detail.
How It Holds Up
I wore this top to my Taylor Swift concert and found that it was a super comfortable option that still looked very cute (a fashion intersection that I've realized is my current favorite!).
The fabric (which is 90% Polyester and 10% Elastane, FYI) is a nice thickness that offers coverage without weighing me down. For both my concert and the times I've worn it since, this Y2K top doesn't seem to show sweat stains (a blessing when you live somewhere humid) but it's also been hard for me to tuck it in in a cute way.
I've found that halter tops and other high necks make me feel more confident than plunging tops, and I really like the neckline here. It offers coverage without feeling too tight around the neck!
Final Thoughts On This Y2K Top
Image via Chloe Williams/B+C
Even though this top runs smaller than expected, so far it's well worth the $19. I'll definitely wear it all summer — with jeans for brunch, a skirt for a night out, and shorts for a picnic in the park! There are a bunch of different colors, meaning there's one for every one of my moods. Yes, please.
