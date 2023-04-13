Our 2023 Coachella Outfit And Beauty Trend Predictions Are Total Throwbacks
It’s festival season. Aside from Paris, Milan, and New York Fashion Week, this time of year is arguably the Super Bowl of the fashion world. Coachella is one of those music events where you can’t really go wrong with your style — crochet, sporty, flowery, and fringe are just a few examples of staple looks from past years. As Instagram is about to be flooded with festival pictures, we put together some epic beauty and fashion predictions that will get you and your friends ready for the hot desert sun. Let’s get into it!
Denim On Denim
Image via PacSun
We may have said goodbye to jean skirts in the past, but it seems that denim is here to stay. Queen of realistic TikTok hauls, Remi Bader, even commented on the trend in a recent interview, claiming that it’s comeback shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
Image via PacSun
PacSun Ultra Cropped Denim Vest ($50)
PSA: This super cute cropped denim vest from PacSun would totally complete all your denim-on-denim looks!
Bandanas
Image via Forever21
Bandanas (and similar handkerchief shirts) have always been a festival outfit go-to. A study from Klarna actually noticed a 152% increase in bandana purchases within the last three months. If only we could figure out how to incorporate it into our hairstyle like the Pinterest girlies!
Image via Forever21
Satin Floral Print Scarf ($10)
BTW, Forever21's satin floral bandana is cute, versatile, and only $10. Score!
Hair Pearls
Image via Lulu's
We’ve got mermaid vibes going on this year. Pearl hair clips (like these from Etsyand Lulu's) are such a fun and simple accessory to include in any hairstyle—especially a sleek back updo or some beachy waves. Plus, they aren’t usually that expensive, with adhesive pearl stickers on Amazon going for approximately $7!
Image via Bridal by Andi
Pearl Hair Stickers ($18)
These stickers from Bridal by Andi are perfect for any big day — Coachella included! 😉
Y2K Everything
Image via Amazon
The year 2000 has found its way back into 2023. The nostalgic Y2K look is inspired by icons like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, with brightly colored (almost neon) shirts, low rise jeans, and adorable pleated skirts. Although, our eyes immediately gravitate towards some cool vintage sunglasses, like this Amazon 4-pack that can go with any outfit.
Image via Zumiez
Y2K Pink & Purple Sunglasses ($15)
This pair of Y2K sunglasses is giving Mary Kate and Ashley in all the best ways!
"Euphoria" Makeup
Image via Eddy Chen/HBO
According to TikTok, the Euphoria makeup look has stuck around. This styling relies heavily on colorful eyeshadow, glitter/small rhinestones, and a clean foundation look that allows the eyes to pop. We can’t wait to try out this majestic makeup trend!
Image via NYX Cosmetics
NYX Ultimate Color Palette ($18)
Rainbow palettes, like this one from NYX, are the perfect addition to your makeup bag for all your Euphoria-inspired beauty looks!
Crochet, Obviously
Image via Princess Polly
Crochet everything is pretty much what Coachella is all about. Besides the fact that it's an easy outfit to opt for in the desert heat, the crochet trend is super cute and extremely versatile. You can grab matching sets, pants, hats, dresses, or pair a crochet top (like this one from Princess Polly) with a flowy maxi skirt or denim shorts. Klarna even saw a 370% purchase for crochet in the last 3 months, so that should tell you all you need to know about the look.
Image via Hollister
Crochet V-Neck Halter Top ($40)
Hollister has such a great crochet collection, with this V-neck Halter top being one of our favorites!
Braids and *More* Braids
Image via Ezekixl Akinnewu / PEXELS
With the Y2K fashion trend comes some cool braids. We predict all sorts of braid looks at the festival, like french braids with two mini braids styled in the front, boxer braids, or mini braids weaved throughout the hair. Any way you slice it, it’s sure to be a hairstyle fit for Coachella! You can even add some rainbow rubber hands band for an extra pop of color, with Amazon selling a huge tub for $7.
Image via Urban Outfitters
Urban Renewal Vintage Colorful Mini Butterfly Clip Set ($10)
The quickness we clicked "Add to cart" with...These butterfly clips are making all our girly Y2K dreams come true!
Cowboy and Fringe
Image via Tecovas
Get ready to yeehaw, because cowboy fashion is no stranger to the Coachella world. Hats and boots (like these stunning shoes from Tecovas) will for sure be making a grand appearance, with fringe shirts and shorts being the stars of the show. If you are visiting this year’s fest on a budget, we would recommend checking Amazon for some adorable cowboy finds.
Image via Altar'd State
Altar'd State Fringe Shorts ($60)
Altar’d State has some killer fringe shorts in white and black, so they're perfect to pair with any top.
Cargo Pants
You probably saw this coming. Cargo pants have been inching their way back into our lives for some time now, and music festivals are no exception. It’s giving Kim Possible — call me, beep me, babes!
Image via Urban Outfitters
BDG Maya Baggy Cargo Jean ($70, was $100)
This ivory pair of cargo pants from Urban Outfitters is stylish, but still muted enough to match whatever you're wearing.
Header image via Wendy Wei / PEXELS