22 Pieces You Can Wear From Day To Night For The Best Summer Style
With the days longer and temperatures high, it’s safe to say that summer is *officially* here! No matter what your plans are for the season — whether it’s hitting up a music festival, an adventure abroad, or pulling a Belly Conklin and spending the whole summer at the beach — you’ll want to look cute. From flirty sundresses to strappy sandals and the cutest bags, these are this season’s wardrobe essentials that you’ll want to add to your closet ASAP. The best part? These pieces can easily transition from day to night. Find everything you need to wear at a park picnic or a sexy date night (and everything in between 😉).
Old Navy Fitted Rib-Knit Halter Midi Dress for Women ($15, was $35)
An LBD for the summer? Yes, please! This dress boasts a high-halter neckline and a sexy slit for a chic silhouette. Meanwhile, its cotton-based fabric ensures that you’ll stay cool all day long.
Classic Six Brigitte Linen Sweater ($295)
It’s easy to forget that summer nights sometimes have a chill in the air. Keep warm with this classic chunky linen sweater. Its low v-neck design makes it easy for layering — whether it’s over a bathing suit or a strapless dress — and its neutral color ensures that it will go with anything.
SOFIA The Label Aerin Open Back Tie Mini Dress ($295)
Nail this season’s Barbie-core trend with this fun frock in the iconic doll’s signature color. From its puff-sleeve design, open back feature, and pleated skirt, everything about this dress is designed to flawlessly execute the trend. Whether it’s a day trip into the city or a night out on the town, this dress has you covered.
42 Gold Alberta Espadrille Loafer ($130)
Reach for these pink summer loafers for a more toned-down way to rock the Barbie-core aesthetic. The espadrille, a summer shoe essential, refreshes any everyday look with its whimsical design and fun fuchsia hue.
H&M Hole-Knit Dress ($41)
The perfect bathing suit cover does exist, and it’s multifunctional. This hole-knit dress makes the ideal coverup after your beach adventures. Or, wear it with its jersey liner for a complete outfit changeup.
Naot Eliana Slingback Sandal ($160)
Got a lot of walking planned for the day? You’ll want to invest in these comfy slingbacks. The back strap and leather combination make sure they don’t slip off (a hazard for a lot of summer footwear) and the cushioned footbed and arch support will ensure you stay comfortable no matter what the day brings.
Nookie Adore 2Way Dress ($369)
Got a special event on the calendar this summer? Look no further than this two-way dress. For a more formal hour, wear it with the bow-accent train. If things take a turn towards fun, easily remove it for an elegant strapless mini cocktail dress with ruched details. It’s like getting two dresses for the price of one!
Yummie Strapless Convertible Tube Dress and Skirt ($35-40)
If you love a two-for-one piece, but need something a bit more casual, this convertible tube dress and skirt is calling your name. Paired with a T-shirt and flats, it can be worn as a maxi skirt for a laid-back look. Or, go a slightly more dressy route by wearing it solo as a strapless dress and finishing the ensemble with your favorite heels.
Dirty Laundry Unite Western Bootie ($70)
ICYMI, the coastal cowgirl aesthetic is going to be HUGE this season! Whether paired with denim cutoffs or a cute sundress, these metallic-colored, western-inspired boots make the finishing touch to your look. Just don’t forget to grab your hat!
Girlfriend Collective Earth Weekend Wrap Skort ($62)
Cute and functional is the name of the game for this sporty skort. Made partially from recycled plastic bottles and featuring quick-dry fabric, it’s ideal for days with activities like long hikes and bike rides planned. Its wrap-around layer allows you to wear it as tight (or as loose) as you want without worrying about sudden breezes. PS: Did we mention the liner of the built-in shorts has pockets?
BCBGMAXAZRIA Off the Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit ($388)
Channel your inner Brigitte Bardot with this stylish off-the-shoulder jumpsuit. Its understated chic champagne color makes it a top choice for whatever the day brings, whether it’s a beach wedding or a fancy night on the town. Its wide-leg pant makes it easy to pair with wedges or stilettos.
Harvard Large Porto Rotondo ($355)
Got a full agenda ahead? Pack your whole day of adventure away in this sophisticated leather and linen carry-all bag. Its stripe pattern gives a nod to the maritime. Pro tip: Get your monogrammed with your initials to give it that old-money aesthetic that even Shiv Roy would approve of.
Lee Lose Fit Bermuda Denim Shorts ($98)
Avril Lavigne called and she’s just as obsessed with these skater-boy-style jorts, reminiscent of her Let Go era, as we are. They can be paired with anything from a simple cotton tank (a la Bella Hadid) or with something more dramatic, like a sequin top, for a more fashion-forward look.
Akira Mumu Flatform Clog ($30)
Still obsessed with the Y2K trend? Trade in those combat boots for something a little more practical for summer’s heat. With its chunky look and strappy design, it’s easy to see Lindsay Lohan’s character wearing this on Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen or SMG rocking them on the set of Buffy.
Club L London Marisela Flared Sleeve Cropped Shirt ($72) + Blue Tie Waist Shorts ($56)
Take a page out of Taylor Swift’s book and enter your 1989-style era this summer with this cropped top and high-waisted shorts combo. Its bright azure hue makes it a true eye-turner, and small details like the long flutter sleeves and luxe premium satin fabric truly put the whole look together.
Hot Girls Pearls Blue Lapis Chicklet Cooling Bracelet ($60)
Beating the heat has never been so stylish. This bracelet features freezable beads that provide instant cooling on your inner wrist, a key pulse point that helps lower your body temperature. They’re lightweight and provide up to thirty minutes of colling relief (depending on where you are). The fact that they’re really cute is just a bonus.
Whitefox Places to Be Playsuit ($45)
Don’t feel like putting an outfit together? This playsuit has you covered! It’s an entire look in one simple piece, no extra thinking is required. You can keep it casual with sneakers and sunnies, or take it up a notch with wedge sandals and a clutch for an easy date night ensemble.
Rumer Lunar Mini Dress ($289)
Never underestimate the power of a simple sundress in the summer. They’re like a blank canvas for the ultimate summer look. And they can be worn at just about any event, from pool parties to concerts. Unique details like the O-ring and cutout at the bust give it a certain je ne sais quoi, wouldn’t you agree?
Forever21 Textured Boxy Short-Sleeve Shirt ($16, was $20)
Speaking of the perfect blank canvas, the same can be said about cotton button-down shirts. They can be used as a bathing suit cover-up or coupled with a clean pair of linen pants for a look that gives off major coastal Mediterranean vibes.
MILANER The Christina Woven Heeled Sandal ($285)
Whether you go for fun metallics or classic neutral colors, there’s something truly timeless about a good pair of leather woven heels. Perhaps it’s because when you see them, you instantly think of drinking Aperol Spritzes on an Italian coast? Whatever the reason, they can instantly elevate your look from eh to amazing.
Peta + Jain Icon Bag ($57)
You might find it hard to believe, but a fanny pack is a true summer essential. Whether you’re exploring a new city or attending a festival, this bag will keep you hands-free so you can focus on more important things. If you’re truly opposed to the fanny pack style, the strap can be extended so it can be used as a crossbody.
Chinese Laundry Next Door Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal ($80)
From celebrities to royalty, everyone is a fan of platform wedge sandals. (Seriously, Kate Middleton rocks them every summer season!) With its side cutout detail and espadrille-inspired style, these wedge heels will instantly become a summer go-to of yours.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header images via SOFIA The Label, Club L London, H&M