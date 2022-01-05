15 Y2K Fashion Trends To Add Some Serious Nostalgia To Your Closet
We love the creative silhouettes of the '80s and the colorful tie-dye of the '70s, but there's just something nostalgic and fun about y2k fashion. The candy colors and accessory overload played a huge part in shaping our fashion sense, and we are so excited that all of the trends from the early '00s are showing up again. These comeback trends are the perfect balance between old school and ultramodern, and it won't take long before they're in your closet.
Keep It Eye-Catching
There are lots of details about y2k fashion that prove it's not necessarily about keeping a low profile. With jewels, bright colors, and graphics, your clothes can be as loud as you want them to be.
When In Doubt, Bedazzle
TBH, we're still in love with all the bedazzled horse shirts from our youth. Scour your local thrift store to see if you can find a tank or a tee with classic '00s motifs like butterflies. Bonus points if the shirt is pink.
Denim On Denim
Taking a cue from the likes of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, experiment with an all-denim outfit. Pair tanks, hats, and purses with your go-to jeans.
Tons Of Texture
Already-chic materials like fur and leather turn heads when they're paired together.
Drop It Low
We can't talk about the aughts without bringing up low-rise jeans. These bad boys are making a comeback, which is the perfect excuse to rock them with your favorite crop or sweater!
Keep It Simple
A strapless top, slicked-back bun, and delicate jewelry are basically the y2k blueprint.
Mix And Match
With crop tops, wide leg pants, cardigans, and mini skirts, there are multiple outfit combinations you can make with the same capsule wardrobe. Perfect for the gal who's trying to downsize her closet.
Haltered
Updated takes on classics like the halter top will make you feel like you're back in the good old days, without looking outdated.
Layer It Up
Pair tanks and cardigans, tees and hoodies, and turtlenecks and coats for a layered look that's very fun to play with. Great for colder weather and gals who don't like to show too much skin.
Lava Lamp
Patterns that are reminiscent of other decades (like this '70s print) get a y2k makeover with updated silhouettes and details like '00s sunglasses, a slick pony, and contemporary jewelry.
Stick To The Basics
Your favorite tanks and turtlenecks with some tried-and-true jeans is an easy outfit you can wear everywhere. Accessories and a cute hairstyle keep it from looking boring.
Classic Combos
Nothing takes us back to the good old days like layering a henley overtop of a ribbed long sleeve. It's simple, classy, and great for chilly days.
Go All Out
There are so many elements to a classic '00s outfit that we love. Pile on the jewelry, hair clips, and accessories to create a feast for the eyes.
Top It Off
Hair accessories like bandanas, headbands, and claw clips are a great way to add personality to your outfit in an effortless way.
