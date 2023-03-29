How To Get Last Minute Taylor Swift Tickets (Yes, Really)
If we learned anything from the Great Ticketmaster Fiasco of 2022 (complete with Senators quoting lyrics to each other during the ticket platform's legal hearing?), is that it's way too hard to get concert tickets these days. For popular artists like Taylor Swift, ticket-selling platforms have so many hoops to jump through and qualifications to meet that it's easy to miss a concert, even if you're a mega-fan.
But thanks to these resell sites, Taylor Swift fans around the country (affectionally called "Swifties") are connecting with one another and making sure that tickets are sold for face value instead of an upcharge — even if it's the day of the show. Keep reading for a couple of social media accounts that can help you score your own tickets before the Eras Tour comes to an end this summer.
How long is a Taylor Swift concert?
Taylor's portion of the Eras Tour concerts is three hours long, but there are openers too! In total, you'll be in the venue for around five hours.
How much are the most expensive Taylor Swift tickets?
While a variety of the resale tickets on larger platforms are in the thousands, there are plenty of fan-to-fan resales for under $1k!
How many cities is Taylor Swift touring in 2023?
Taylor Swift is touring 19 cities for the Eras Tour.
Accounts For Last Minute Taylor Swift Tickets
\u201c***UPDATED***\nSelling tickets to the Eras Tour?\nREAD ALL INFO BELOW!\n*click the link in our bio and fill out the form to sell your tickets\n*Only use PayPal G&S to sell\n*Can only sell for the price YOU paid..no offers and no price gouging.\u201d— Eras Tour Resell (@Eras Tour Resell) 1668713094
Eras Tour Resell
This Twitter site is without out a doubt our favorite resell account. They've included guidelines to streamline your ticket process and ensure no one gets scammed. They even push to make sure ADA (accessibility seating) is given to the people that need it.
Eras Tour Resell will post the ticket info, including pricing, date/location, and the account that you can DM. They also make sure to let their followers know when the ticket has sold.
Image via Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Tickets Resale Group/Facebook
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Tickets Resale Group
This Facebook group will make sure your tickets are as close to face value as possible. And thanks to the questionnaire and profile requirements, you won't have to worry about scammers.
Resell Websites
You can also check sites like Ticketmaster, Stub Hub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats for last-minute tickets — just make sure you double check the authenticity of the tickets before you cash out!
Taylor Swift's Full Tour Schedule
Check out Taylor's full schedule for the Eras Tour below:
- State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ); March 17 - 18
- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV); March 24 - 25
- AT&T Stadium, (Arlington, TX); March 31 - April 2
- Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL); April 13 - 15
- NRG Stadium (Houston, TX); April 21 - 23
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA); April 28 - 30
- Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN); May 5 - 7
- Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA); May 12 - 14
- Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA); May 19 - 21
- MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ); May 26 - 28
- Soldier Field (Chicago, IL); June 2 - 4
- Ford Field (Detroit, MI); June 9 - 10
- Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA); June 16 - 17
- U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN); June 23 - 24
- Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, OH); June 30 - July 1
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MI); July 7 - 8
- Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO); July 14 - 15
- Lumen Field (Seattle, WA); July 22 - 23
- Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA); July 28 - 29
- Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles, CA); Aug. 3 - 5; Aug. 8 - 9
Featured image via Kristina Kung
