These Throwback Hair Accessories Are Even Better Than We Remember
As evidenced by returning trends like fall's bootcut jeans and summer's halter tops, Y2K nostalgia has been on our minds this year — but we're not confining the aughties aesthetic to our wardrobes. Throwback hair accessories and styles are here to complete the look, or offer an easy (and affordable) way to dip your toes back into the era. From colorful claw clips to bubble braids and beyond, get the tools you need to test out the comeback styles, below.
Anthropologie Courtside Matte Claw Hair Clip Set ($24)
In neutral matte colors, the trends from our youth suddenly look all grown up.
Amazon Large Matte Hair Claw Clips ($10)
For more colorful but equally-chic options, try this complete set of pretty clips.
Machete Midi Heirloom Jaw Clip ($35)
A tortoise-shell style also looks a bit more sophisticated than the clamps we used to wear as kids.
Urban Outfitters Gia Rectangle Claw Clip ($12)
Of course, you can certainly still play with claw clips in fun colors and patterns, like this on-trend checkerboard print.
8 Other Reasons Butterfly Claw Clip ($55)
For a sweet surprise, secure a half-up pony with a mid-sized butterfly clip.
Urban Renewal Vintage Amber Butterfly Clip Set ($10)
A beautiful amber color makes mini butterfly clips possible to pull off as, you know, an adult.
Scunci Effortless Beauty Stretch Hair Combs ($10)
Our younger selves would be ecstatic to know we're wearing stretch comb headbands again — and who can blame us when they're such an easy way to keep your hair (and overgrown bangs) out of your face?
Urban Outfitters Vintage Flower Stretch Headband ($10)
Try out these fall-colored flowers for a cute addition to your next weekend look.
Kitsch 4 Pack Hair Coils ($5)
Hair coils are back on the runway, but thankfully, you don't need a designer budget to get in on the trend.
Wild Fable Phone Cord Hair Coil Set ($5)
Not only do colorful coils spruce up a simple pony, but they actually look cute worn on your wrist!
INH Hair Hi-Lite Clip-In Hair Extension ($18)
If you're really looking to switch things up, rock a colorful face frame without the permanent color (and upkeep) with these cool clip-ins.
INSERT NAME HERE Hi-Lites ($18)
You can also get the look of a more natural "money piece" face frame without spending more than 20 bucks.
Teenitor Clear Elastic Hair Bands ($6)
Bubble braids are back, and there are so many creative ways to style them! With this endless supply of elastics, you can try them all.
Free People Solid Hair Scarf ($28)
Thanks to an added elastic band, hair scarves are easier to wear and keep in place. Pick out one in a rich color for fall.
Free People Better & Better Hair Scarf ($28)
These soft floral patterns will complement all your fall outfits.
What's your favorite hair accessory? Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more B+C beauty content!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.