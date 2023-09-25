Reese Witherspoon's "Love In Fairhope" Is Where Fantasy Meets Reality
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
After Legally Blonde's Elle Woods set the tone for feminine feminists, Reese Witherspoon has given us swoonworthy rom-coms like Your Place or Mine, and conquered the newsroom as Bradley inThe Morning Show. Now, Reese Witherspoon, and her production company Hello Sunshine, is venturing into the reality TV space with the new Hulu show Love in Fairhope. The series is the thing of our rom-com dreams, and brings together fantasy and reality for a *totally* unique viewing experience. Here's everything you need to know about the new TV show, because this is one reality series you'll definitely want to tune into.
What is the new Love in Fairhope show on Hulu?
Love in Fairhope is a unique reality series that also serves as a rom-com drama. The show follows five real women across four generations as they try to figure out love, life, and relationships on the Eastern Shore of Alabama. New beginnings, second chances, breakups, revelations — Love in Fairhope has it all.
According to Hulu, the show brings "fantasy love story to life on TV" as its stars experience their reimagined love stories and "fantasy and reality collide." Count us in!!
Where is the show Love in Fairhope filmed?
Image via Dan Anderson/Hulu
Love in Fairhope is filmed on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay in Alabama. The series was initially filmed on location in 2022, and wrapped up during the early spring of 2023.
How can I watch Love in Fairhope?
Image via Dan Anderson/Hulu
The series premieres on Hulu on September 27, and you'll be able to watch all nine episodes!
Who's starring in Love in Fairhope?
Image via Dan Anderson/Hulu
Abby Mannich
Abby, 33, was living the perfect life in the big city until it came to a screeching halt. Now, Abby's back in Fairhope trying to figure out what the next step looks like. But when she comes face-to-face with both her ex and the town bad boy Trevor, she embarks on a journey to find the romantic ending she's been dreaming of.
Image via Dan Anderson/Hulu
Claiborne Walsh
An artist and poet, Claiborne, 76, is brimming with romantic wisdom. Thanks to her single friends and her daughter Aleen, Claiborne (who was recently widowed) is facing the dating market — in all its catfishing, situationship, confusing glory — head-on.
Image via Dan Anderson/Hulu
LaShoundra Young
LaShoundra, 41, can no longer trust her husband Kendall after he put their family at financial risk. After she decides to divorce him, she's figuring out mid-life singleness and single motherhood in the small town.
Image via Dan Anderson/Hulu
Mya Jo Williams
After her college graduation, Mya, 21, is back in Fairhope. She's hoping her crush Nick will finally see her the way she sees him — until she learns he has a new girlfriend. But when Mya Jo's high school BF Kirk also returns home unexpectedly, Mya Jo comes to a romantic crossroads.
Image via Dan Anderson/Hulu
Olivia Ogletree
After searching for a partner to build a life and family with, Olivia, 32, decided to have children on her own. She focused on her family and her business, until she had a run-in with a childhood crush. Now, Olivia and Tori are navigating life and love as a lesbian couple in the Bible Belt.
Are you excited for Love in Fairhope? Would you ever want to live out your fantasies IRL? Check out our Entertainment page for the latest TV news and tune into Love in Fairhope on Hulu.
Lead image via Dan Anderson/Hulu
- How to cook a panini on a foreman grill - B+C Guides ›
- Why Watching Reality Dating Shows Is Hurting Your Love Life ›
- I’m Not Embarrassed to Love Reality TV, and You Shouldn’t Be Either ›
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!