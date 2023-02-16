Get Ready To Bend And Snap Because Legally Blonde 3 Is Officially Happening
Elle Woods is arguably one of the best movie characters of all time. Not only does she make a video essay long before social media and streaming were popular, but she also wears pink from head to toe while busting a murder case wide open. She's kind, funny, and possesses an inspiring amount of confidence.
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, And Blonde hit theaters in 2003 and we've been anxiously awaiting news on a third installment ever since. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Legally Blonde 3, and keep checking back as we learn more details!
Is "Legally Blonde 3" Confirmed?
Whether Legally Blonde 3 is happening is more about "when" than "if." Deadline announced the script for the third installment in the franchise was getting reworked in 2020, and while we haven't gotten an official release date yet, we're over the moon that it's in the works.
"I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way," Witherspoon says in a 2022 interview with USA Today. "[Top Gun: Maverick] gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then. I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."
What Will "Legally Blonde 3" Be About?
We don't have an official plot yet, but we do know that the writers are envisioning what Elle Woods would look like in her forties. Legally Blonde 2 ends with Elle and Emmett getting married, and insinuates that the couple stays in D.C., so we're expecting the opening of Legally Blonde 3 to follow where its prequel leaves off.
Who's Writing The Script For The Movie?
Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor are writing the script. Kaling says in her own USA Todayinterview that she's very excited, and was hoping to pass it off to Witherspoon by the end of summer 2022. "I'm used to things where I'm creating original characters and to adapt the tone of a previous hit movie, that's a great writing challenge for me," Kaling says.
Is Reese Witherspoon Doing "Legally Blonde 3"?
Witherspoon is set to return as the iconic blonde — as long as her costar Jennifer Coolidge returns with her! This is one duo we never want to see apart. Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine (which recently worked on Where The Crawdads Sing and Your Place or Mine) has also signed on to produce.
Who Else Is Starring?
We know that Coolidge is on board to take part in the film ("I would absolutely love to do Legally Blonde 3," she says in an interview with Extra), and we're hoping that our other favorites will also return, including Luke Wilson as Emmett, Jessica Cauffiel as Margot, Alanna Ubach as Serena, and (of course) the adorable Chihuahua Bruiser Woods.
When Will "Legally Blonde 3" Premiere?
The studio hasn't announced an official release date but we're hoping to see Elle Woods again sometime before 2025!
