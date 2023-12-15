Hulu Just Announced The Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Cast
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's something appealing about an anthology show. You know, the ones where we get a new cast every season but the location or the themes remain the same (hello White Lotus and American Horror Story!). Your next TV show obsession is right around the corner because Hulu just announced the full lead cast for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 and it's literally almost too good to be true. Keep reading for everything you need to know!
What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?
Nine Perfect Strangers season 1, which is based on the book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty and stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Samara Weaving, follows nine strangers who meet at a health and wellness resort to unwind from the stress of city life. However, their 10-day retreat quickly spirals into something completely different — and a little more sinister — than they expected.
Will there be a season 2 for Nine Perfect Strangers?
Yes, we're getting a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2! Even though the show was supposed to be a limited series, it was so popular Hulu decided to announce the renewal in June 2023. Thank goodness.
Who's in the Nine Perfect Strangers cast?
Hulu just announced that Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 will star Murray Bartlett from The White Lotus and The Last of Us, Annie Murphy from Schitt's Creek, and Christine Baranski from Mamma Mia. We'll also see Dolly De Leon, Aras Aydin, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, musician King Princess, and Lucas Englander.
When does Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 come out?
We don't have an official release date for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 yet, but we hope to see it in 2024! Until then, feel free to rewatch season 1 as many times as you want ;).
How is Nine Perfect Strangers different from the book?
There are some pretty big difference between Nine Perfect Strangers and its novel. It seems like they just wanted to up the ante for television viewers because the main differences are in the intensity of scenes or character traits, like Carmel being much more expressive than she is in the book, and the series cutting out a five-day silence. It's super cool to see how Hulu adapted this series — and since it's based on a single book, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 will feature a whole new plot!
What does the ending of Nine Perfect Strangers mean?
Throughout the series, there are lots of themes of trust and whether or not we're actually able to find happiness as humans. The end of Nine Perfect Strangers season 1 wraps it up perfectly by leaving happiness as a more open-ended concept full of hope — one that shows it's never outside the realm of possibility, even if it's not a definite guarantee.
