Blake Lively's Confusing 'It Ends With Us' Costumes Are Actually Super Cute
It's no secret that everyone — and I do mean everyone — has an opinion on the It Ends With Us outfits. Set leaks of Blake Lively filming the BookTok adaptation sent the internet into a tizzy, and suddenly every social media user was commenting on the color choices, the supposed frumpiness, and the pattern mixing. But now that I've seen the movie twice, I'm here to say that Blake Lively's outfits in It Ends With Us are actually super cute — you just have to see them in context.
"[Once] people actually see the context of the clothing and how it’s actually put together in the scenes, [and] how Blake carries it all as Lily, I think people are gonna be thrilled and very excited,” costume designer Eric Daman tells The Hollywood Reporter. (Told you!)
In the new movie, we see Lively's character Lily in everything from cardigans and tanks to a single outfit balancing multiple patterns and silhouettes (like a striped shirt, quilted trousers, and patchwork boxer shorts). I will admit the set leaks looked wild to me when I first saw them, and I was nervous for if the movie would be able to pull off this over-the-top style.
But after all is said and done, the costumes really aren't that distracting. If anything, they just serve to emphasize Lily's creativity. TLDR; Blake Lively looks great. (Which is giving me hope for those Snow White leaks).
Just like Rory Gilmore's white cable knit sweater from the Gilmore Girls pilot is the ultimate cozy uniform, Lily Bloom's jackets, trousers, and jumpsuits are the perfect mix of utilitarian, bohemian, and romantic. They emphasize her strength as much as they show her individuality.
"I was inspired to bring in some very special, one-of-a-kind vintage pieces," Daman says. "Blake and I had very, very similar thoughts on that, leaning into the bin clothing and kind of striking this balance between masculine and feminine elements. We don’t want Lily to appear like a shrinking violet. She is a very strong-willed, self-empowered woman and I think it was very important not to lean into clothing where it felt more delicate."
Structured pieces like leather jackets and combat boots, or even choosing a leather bodysuit to go with a floral skirt, toughen up her aesthetic and reflect the character's conflicting emotions. They also provide the perfect amount of contrast to Blake Lively's famously beautiful hair.
Overall, maximalism is the name of the game when it comes to the It Ends With Us costumes. And we shouldn't be surprised considering Eric Daman has worked on Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries, and Gossip Girl — the last of which inspired one of the movie's best looks.
"There’s definitely a nod to Blair Waldorf in there, because in creating Alyssa, she would have grown up with the Gossip Girl," he says. "She definitely would have been a Blair. So I think having a couple of headband moments and just throw that up to the fans as sort of an Easter egg."
XOXO, Lily Bloom.
